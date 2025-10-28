OpenAI announces one-year ChatGPT Go subscription for free in India; check out details

<p>Google, earlier this year in July, announced free access to its advanced generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-offers-free-gemini-ai-tools-veo-deep-research-and-more-to-indian-students-for-a-year-3631021">Gemini AI Pro plan</a> (worth Rs 19,500) services, including Veo 3 (video generator), Deep Research and more to students in India.</p><p>In the same month, Airtel introduced one-year free access to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/airtel-offers-for-free-12-month-rs-17kyear-perplexity-pro-subscription-to-all-customers-3634624">Perplexity AI Pro</a> worth Rs 17,000 for its prepaid SIM users.</p><p>Later in August, OpenAI, facing stiff competition from rival brands, launched an affordable ChatGPT Go plan exclusively for India.</p>.After India, Google expands Gen AI-powered agriculture apps to global regions.<p>Costing Rs 399 per month, it is the lowest tariff tier offered by OpenAI to offer access to the latest conversational generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) bot ChatGPT 5 with support for Indian languages as well. </p><p>Now, the company has announced to offer one year of free access to the ChatGPT Go plan for people. </p><p>For a limited time, starting from next week November 4, you will get the option for free one-year access to the ChatGPT Go plan.</p><p><strong>Benefits of ChatGPT Go plan:</strong></p><p>Besides access to the latest ChatGPT 5 AI large language model, the 'Go' plan will offer support for 10× more messages compared to the free-tier plan. Additionally, it supports 10× more image generations, 10x more file uploads and 2× longer memory for better conversational context and personalisation.</p><p>For coding, it offers access to advanced data analysis tools like Python, and users will also get access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs to create a personalised chatbot.</p><p>However, the ChatGPT Go plan does not offer access to the Sora video generation model and legacy ChatGPT-4o.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review: Versatile foldable phone with top-class AI features.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>