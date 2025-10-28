<p>After launching text-to-image and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/openai-to-bring-more-value-added-editing-tools-to-sora-ai-video-creator-app-3776849">Sora video generators</a>, OpenAI is working on an advanced generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered Music generator tool to compete with rivals such as Suno and Google.</p><p>Citing a <a href="https://www.theinformation.com/articles/openai-plots-generating-ai-music-potential-rivalry-startup-suno">reliable source</a>, <em>The Information</em> has reported that OpenAI is working with students of New York City's globally renowned Juilliard School to annotate scores to train its proprietary large language AI model for music.</p><p>OpenAI's music app will be able to compose music tunes based on text-based lyrics and even audio prompts.</p>.Netizens are going 'Nano' bananas over Google's latest gen AI image creator tool .<p>Also, it can be able to add music to a video clip or even add a musical instrument accompaniment to offer rhythmic and harmonic structure to a vocal track.</p><p>As of now, there is no word on whether OpenAI will bring a standalone gen AI music app like Sora or introduce it as an additional feature to the ChatGPT app.</p><p>In a related development, OpenAI has announced to offer one year of free access to the ChatGPT Go plan in India.</p><p>Here too, OpenAI, where India is its second biggest market after the US, is facing stiff competition from Google's Gemini AI and Perplexity AI services.</p><p>For a limited time, starting from next week November 4, new and existing subscribers will get the option for free one-year access to the ChatGPT Go plan worth Rs 4,788.</p><p>With ChatGPT Go, OpenAI offers access to the latest conversational generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) bot ChatGPT 5 with support for Indian languages as well. </p><p>Besides access to the latest ChatGPT 5 AI large language model, the 'Go' plan will offer support for 10X more messages compared to the free-tier plan. Additionally, it supports 10X more image generations, 10X more file uploads and 2X longer memory for better conversational context and personalisation.</p><p>For coding, it offers access to advanced data analysis tools like Python, and users will also get access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs to create a personalised chatbot.</p><p>However, the ChatGPT Go plan does not offer access to the Sora video generation model and legacy ChatGPT-4o.</p>.OpenAI announces one-year ChatGPT Go subscription for free in India; check out details.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>