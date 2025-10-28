Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

OpenAI working on new Gen AI-powered ChatGPT Music generator tool

OpenAI's music app will be able to compose music tunes based on text-based lyrics and even audio prompts.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 15:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 15:15 IST
Technology NewsGoogleMusicDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceOpenAIChatGPTGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us