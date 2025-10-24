<p>As part of the Vision AI Platform expansion, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-galaxy-a17-with-triple-camera-launched-in-india-3708712">Samsung</a> has launched the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Perplexity AI TV app, a first-of-its-kind application for smart televisions.</p><p>With this, users can ask Perplexity's AI-powered answer engine for all queries right on the TV screen. It is capable of understanding complex, multi-layered questions. It then draws information from credible sources in real time and accurately responds to the questions.</p><p>It can even perform deep research and suggest additional questions that allow users to engage more deeply with the content they consume.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review: Versatile foldable phone with top-class AI features.<p>“The first-of-its-kind Perplexity AI-powered app, now available only on Samsung TVs, broadens our Vision AI Platform offering for a more unique and personalised user experience. Samsung continually brings innovative and first-to-market experiences to our device owners, and this partnership with Perplexity is the latest that will deliver cutting-edge AI technology, redefining how Samsung owners interact with their TVs,” said Dan Glassman, Senior Director & Head of New Business Development for Samsung Electronics.</p>.<p>Like Google's Gemini chatbot on a phone, the Perplexity AI app will work as a standalone assistant on Samsung TV.</p><p>Users can navigate to the Perplexity TV App on their TV’s home screen and click on it to launch.</p><p>Then, users can speak with Perplexity AI to get any latest information on sports or news related to the politics or infrastructure issueses of their region.</p>.Galaxy XR: 10 key features of Android XR-powered Samsung mixed reality headset.<p>Even kids can ask general knowledge questions and get answer for their homework.</p><p>Thanks to advanced large language models, Perplexity AI can even help users plan a trip with a detailed itinerary for all days. It can help zero in on which movies are based on your liking in terms of genres (action, comedy, romantic, suspense and others) or based on directors or actors, all directly on the TV. Once he/she find the most interesting, they can jump to the OTT app and watch it without wasting time.</p>.Samsung R&D Bengaluru: Powering global innovation from India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>