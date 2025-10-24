Menu
Samsung launches Perplexity AI assistant app for its Smart TVs

Perplexity AI is capable of understanding complex, multi-layered questions. It then draws information from credible sources in real time and accurately responds to the questions.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 05:53 IST
Perplexity AI app on Samsung smart TV.

Credit: Samsung

