'Sharper and faster': Blown away by Gemini 3 Pro AI, Salesforce CEO says he won't use ChatGPT again

<p>Last week, Google launched the company's most advanced generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) model, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-unveils-advanced-gemini-3-with-more-gen-ai-capabilities-3803039">Gemini 3 Pro</a>. </p><p>Soon after the launch, Salesforce CEO Marc R Benioff started using the Gemini 3 series. He was blown away by the multimodal capabilities of Google's latest gen AI model and added that he will never use OpenAI ChatGPT again.</p><p>"Holy s*#@$. I've used ChatGPT every day for 3 years. Just spent 2 hours on Gemini 3. I'm not going back. The leap is insane — reasoning, speed, images, video… everything is sharper and faster. It feels like the world just changed, again," <a href="https://x.com/Benioff/status/1992726929204760661?s=20">said</a> Marc R Benioff, CEO, Salesforce on X platform.</p><p>The new Gemini 3 boasts of cutting-edge AI reasoning model and is capable of grasping the great depth and nuance of each query. It can understand subtle clues in a creative idea and dissect the overlapping layers of a complex problem.</p><p>Gemini 3 will be able to understand queries in audio, video, image, and even the mix of all three input modes, to deliver contextually accurate results.</p><p>Further, the latest Gemini 3 AI model is much better at figuring out the context and intent behind the user's request. This way, users don't have to add additional prompts to Gemini to better understand the query.</p><p>The new Gemini 3 AI model is coming to all Google suite of productivity apps including Gmail, Sheets, Meet, Google Search's AI Mode and more.</p>