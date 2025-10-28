<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm Tech Mahindra and European technology innovator specialising in mission-critical mobile solutions, Crosscall, have partnered to transform enterprise mobility across North America. </p><p>The collaboration will focus on device testing and certification, joint <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence">artificial intelligence </a>(AI) and machine learning (ML) application development, and highly targeted sales enablement of turnkey solutions for Business-to-Business (B2B) and enterprise channels.</p>.Tech Mahindra Q2 net profit declines 4.4% to Rs 1,194 crore.<p>Tech Mahindra said it will integrate Crosscall's intelligent devices, precision-engineered accessories, and connectivity solutions with its enterprise digital solutions and services for global customers. This partnership will also focus on device certification and market access, leveraging Tech Mahindra’s lab ecosystem and carrier relationships to accelerate Crosscall’s entry across major US telecom operators through their partnership with Quality One Wireless.</p><p>Tech Mahindra will also jointly develop intelligent applications optimised for Crosscall’s rugged devices to enhance real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance, and safety in extreme environments.<br><br>Manish Mangal, President and Head -- Americas Communication Business, Tech Mahindra, said, "The future of rugged devices lies in their ability to serve as intelligent enablers across some of the most challenging environmental conditions. Crosscall's robust hardware, combined with Tech Mahindra's strengths in certification, testing, and AI-driven application development, brings together the resilience of purpose-built devices with the intelligence of advanced technologies. The partnership will redefine how enterprises and telcos harness connected ecosystems to deliver safety, efficiency, and innovation at scale."<br><br>Crosscall will integrate its advanced technology ecosystem with Tech Mahindra's solution portfolio, including Factory 4.0, Private 5G Networks, Device Management & Orchestration, and End-to-End Managed Services.</p>