Bengaluru Customs Auction: Here's how to register and buy electronics goods on MSTC e-commerce portal
Bengaluru Customs office will host an auction on December 30, and as per the official message on X platform, there are lots of popular products such as phones, computers, iPads and TVs in the offing for much less than the market price.
"Auction of Electronics Goods through MSTC" Bengaluru Customs(Airport) has initiated Aucton of total 227 Nos. of Electronics Goods (viz. phones, smart watches, i-pads and a TV), all MSTC registered buyers are invited to take part in the Auction scheduled on 30.12.2025.