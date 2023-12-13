Best of 2023: Chandrayaan-3 landing most watched video on YouTube in India

Google earlier in the month released the search trends in India and now, YouTube has announced the top videos and most popular content creators in the subcontinent this year.
On August 23, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) conducted Chandrayaan-3 mission's soft landing on the Moon. For the general public, ISRO live streamed the event on YouTube. During the live telecast, there was more than 80.5 lakh million concurrent viewers, an all-time global record on YouTube. Since then, it has been viewed 7.9 crore times [at the time of publishing the story].
The second most trending video this year was 'MEN ON MISSION' created by Round2hell channel. It is a comedy content featuring a misadventure of a terrorist group that takes a group of people hostage. Released six months ago, it was viewed by more than 4.9 crore times.
'UPSC - Stand Up Comedy' featuring Anubhav Singh Bassi was the third most viewed content on YouTube. The 37-minute video was viewed by 4.2 crore users on YouTube.
Fourth on the list is the daily vlogger's parody video created by CarryMinati. It has more than 6.4 crore views on YouTube.
A parody video 'Sasta Biig Bosss 2' by Ashish Chanchlani was fifth most watched video on YouTube in India this year. It was streamed on 'ashish chanchlani vines' channel and was viewed by 3.4 crore users.
List of the most watched videos on YouTube in India in 2023.
Credit: YouTube India
As far as the top content creators are concerned, KL BRO Biju Rithvik was the most popular on YouTube this year in India. Biju Rithvik is a kid from Kannur, Kerala. He does family-friendly comedic content centered around Indian families. He has 3.64 crore subscribers around the world.
Created by Arif Khan, 'Heroindori' channel has 2.94 crore followers. He makes small short comic content revolving around the regular day-to-day lifestyles of people in villages and cities. He also has 10 lakh followers on Instagram. He also has a YouTube channel with 29.4 million subscribers.
With more than 1.68 crore followers, The Shorts Break is the third most trending creator on YouTube. Its cast includes Daniel LaBelle, Philion, Durv, Grizzy, EmKay, Sayali Sonule, Raj Grover, Paayal, Devanshu Mahajan, and RJ Princy Parikh.
The fourth most trending channel-- Chotanawab-- is run by Rishabh Khan of Kota, Rajasthan. He does a lot of short videos revolving around young couples in love. He has more than 2.27 crore followers.
Ishaan Ali 11 is the fifth most popular channel among YouTube users in 2023. Ishaan Ali is good at recreating comedic scenes of popular movies. The cast members include his grandmother. He does vlogging when traveling to tourist spots in India and around the world. He has 2.6 crore subscribers on YouTube.
Most popular YouTube Channels in India
Credit: YouTube
