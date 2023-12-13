Best of 2023: Chandrayaan-3 landing most watched video on YouTube in India

Google earlier in the month released the search trends in India and now, YouTube has announced the top videos and most popular content creators in the subcontinent this year.

On August 23, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) conducted Chandrayaan-3 mission's soft landing on the Moon. For the general public, ISRO live streamed the event on YouTube. During the live telecast, there was more than 80.5 lakh million concurrent viewers, an all-time global record on YouTube. Since then, it has been viewed 7.9 crore times [at the time of publishing the story].

The second most trending video this year was 'MEN ON MISSION' created by Round2hell channel. It is a comedy content featuring a misadventure of a terrorist group that takes a group of people hostage. Released six months ago, it was viewed by more than 4.9 crore times.

'UPSC - Stand Up Comedy' featuring Anubhav Singh Bassi was the third most viewed content on YouTube. The 37-minute video was viewed by 4.2 crore users on YouTube.