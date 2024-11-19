Home
Best of 2024: Top Android apps on Google Play Store in India

Indie app Alle—Your AI Fashion Stylist has topped the chart in both the best mobile app and the best fun app categories in India.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 07:46 IST

Best app: Alle - Your AI Fashion Stylist

Alle - Your AI Fashion Stylist on Play Store.

Credit: Google

“We noticed that the recent developments in Gen AI, combined with evolving consumer preferences for visual inspirational content, will create a massive opportunity to reimagine & rebuild how people discover and shop for fashion. This realization led us to start Alle...As a new startup, Google Play has been crucial in helping us reach our early users organically. The platform's detailed analytics and crash reporting have been invaluable - they've helped us quickly identify and fix issues, improving our app stability,” said Prateek Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Alle.

Best multi-device app: WhatsApp

Credit: Google

Best for personal growth: Headlyne: Daily news with AI

Headlyne: Daily news with AI.

Credit: Google

Best everyday essential: Fold: Expense Tracker

Fold- Expense Tracker.

Credit: Google

Best for large screens: Sony LIV: Sports & Entertainment

Sony LIV app.

Credit: Google

“We are thrilled to receive this esteemed award from Google Play. This achievement is a testament to our long-standing partnership with Google and due to our consistent efforts in providing users with seamless, engaging, and immersive screen agnostic viewing experiences. Our team has worked tirelessly to optimize the platform, ensuring users enjoy unparalleled entertainment and sports, anywhere, anytime across platforms and devices. This award motivates us to continue innovating and setting new benchmarks within the industry,” said Manish Aggarwal, Head- Growth & Monetization, Sony LIV.

Best for fun: Alle - Your AI Fashion Stylist

Alle - Your AI Fashion Stylist.

Credit: Google

Best for watches: Baby Daybook: Newborn tracker

Baby Daybook: Newborn tracker

Credit: Google

Best Hidden Gem: Rise Habbit Tracker

Best Hidden Gem: Rise Habbit Tracker.

Credit: Google

