Best of 2024: Top Android apps on Google Play Store in India

“We are thrilled to receive this esteemed award from Google Play. This achievement is a testament to our long-standing partnership with Google and due to our consistent efforts in providing users with seamless, engaging, and immersive screen agnostic viewing experiences. Our team has worked tirelessly to optimize the platform, ensuring users enjoy unparalleled entertainment and sports, anywhere, anytime across platforms and devices. This award motivates us to continue innovating and setting new benchmarks within the industry,” said Manish Aggarwal, Head- Growth & Monetization, Sony LIV.