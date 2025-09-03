<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/openai-plans-india-data-center-with-at-least-1-gigawatt-capacity-reports-3706395">OpenAI</a>'s generative Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT service earlier this afternoon was down for a few hours.</p><p>Now, the official OpenAI's official ChatGPT status board says that the engineers were able to detect the issue and resolved to bring gen AI service back online.</p><p>Around 12:00 pm IST to 3:30 pm IST, ChatGPT service was down in most regions worldwide including the US, France, India, Australia, UK and other regions.</p>.Google brings Gen AI-powered photo editing tools to Gemini app.<p>In India, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and other major cities faced hatGPT service outage.</p><p>The company did not reveal the details on reasons for ChatGPT service disruption.</p><p>Now, ChatGPT-powered Sora video generator, Playground and even Application Programme Interfaces (APIs) are back online.</p>.<p><strong>Top-5 alternatives to OpenAI's ChatGPT:</strong></p><p>1) Google Gemini</p><p>2) Claude AI</p><p>3) Perplexity</p><p>4) Meta AI</p><p>5) xAI's Grok</p>.Google Translate app gets AI-powered real-time translation feature, supports Kannada, Hindi & 70 plus languages.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>