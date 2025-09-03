Menu
ChatGPT back online: OpenAI resolves issue affecting gen AI service

Around 12:00 pm IST to 3:30 pm IST, ChatGPT service was down in most regions worldwide including the US, France, India, Australia, UK and other regions.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 11:59 IST
OpenAI's updated ChatGPT status board.

Credit: OpenAI

Published 03 September 2025, 11:59 IST
