Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Dark side of technology: AI-driven cyberattacks call for upgraded security measures

Recent high-profile data breach reports involving Star Health exemplify this alarming trend, highlighting the urgent need for upgraded cybersecurity measures.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 09:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 09:10 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsscamArtificial IntelligenceAIcybercrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us