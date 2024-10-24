Deepavali 2024: Best smartwatch options to gift this festival

Apple Watch Series 10.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The latest Watch Series 10 comes with an advanced Apple S10 SiP (System-in-Package) processor, which comes with a built-in 4-core Neural Engine. It runs intelligent features, which users can rely on every day, including the double tap gesture, on-device Siri, dictation, Translate app, and automatic workout detection. It also powers important safety features such as Crash Detection and Fall Detection.
For the first time, Apple will be introducing a Sleep Apnea detection feature with the Watch Series 10. To detect sleep Apnea, Apple Watch uses the accelerometer to monitor small movements at the wrist that are associated with interruptions in normal respiratory patterns, tracked by a new Apple Watch metric called Breathing Disturbances.
It can track several fitness activities including yoga. Also, it supports ECG, and SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation), and can monitor heart rate, sleep pattern, menstrual cycle and more.
The new Watch Series 10 (GPS-only) model price starts at Rs 46,900 and the cellular variant starts at Rs 56,900. The titanium model is priced at 79,900.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Watch Ultra boasts a really sturdy sapphire glass protection on the display and the enclosure is made of grade-5 Titanium.
Also, it is capable of working in extreme weather conditions— up to -20-degrees Celsius and 55-degree Celsius. Also, it can withstand water pressure up to 100-metre depth. And, with a full charge, it can last for close to 100 days.
It houses a 3nm Exynos W1000 processor, which promises three times faster CPU 32 per cent and 30 per cent improved power efficiency.
Further, it features a Dual-frequency GPS, which can more precisely track location even in dense urban environments. This is the first Galaxy Watch series to date.
It also comes with a Sleep Apnea feature to check potential signs of sleep apnea. They can offer real-time readings and alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates with Heart Rate monitoring, and detect irregular heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib) with IHRN (Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification). And, they can help users understand the status of their heart health with Electrocardiogram (ECG) 28 and Blood Pressure (BP) readings.
It also features an all-new BioActive sensor that can offer deeper insights into the body’s fitness and health condition than the previous iteration.
The BioActive sensor offers the advanced glycation end products (AGEs) index. It provides deep insights into the body’s metabolic health and biological ageing, which are strongly influenced by the overall lifestyle and dietary habits of the user.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available only in one variant for Rs 59,999.
OnePlus Watch 2 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The new OnePlus Watch boasts IP68 water-and-dust-proof rating, 5ATM in addition to MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, which means it can operate in extreme conditions with temperatures ranging from 55 degrees Celsius to -4 degrees Celsius. It can withstand water pressure up to 50 meters (approx. 164 feet) underwater.
The device features a stainless steel case and a fluororubber-based strap with stainless steel buckle. On the front, it sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466p resolution, pixel density of 326ppi (pixels per inch), and support peak brightness of 600 nits. The screen is protected by scratch scratch-resistant 2.5D sapphire glass shield.
Inside, the Watch is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 chipset and comes paired with BES 2700 processor.
It runs on Google WearOS 4-based RTOS and supports more than 100 workout modes including automatic workout detection (six types: running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine).
It can track the user's sleep pattern (including deep sleep, light sleep, REM and awake times, sleep breathing rate), heart rate, and SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation).
It is compatible with a phone with Android 8 (or newer versions) and provides with 32GB storage to store songs, and comes with a microphone to support voice calling. It also supports Wi-Fi and NFC (Near Field Communication).
Available in two colours-- black steel and radiant steel--, it is priced at Rs 24,999.
Garmin Fenix 8 series.
Credit: Garmin
The new Finix 8 series is made of sturdy materials including an optional titanium bezel and scratch-resistant sapphire lens, ensuring durability in harsh conditions.
It features leak-proof metal buttons and a new sensor guard to protect essential sensors, tested to military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance.
It also comes with a built-in speaker and microphone. Users can make and receive phone calls directly from the watch when paired with a compatible smartphone.
It also features a built-in LED flashlight. Users can also adjust the flashlight's brightness directly from the display, with variable intensities, a red light, and strobe mode.
It can offer 4-6-week strength training plans so that the owner can meet personal goals. Also, it supports sport-specific workouts for athletes such as trail runners, surfers, skiers, and more.
The new Garmin watch comes with Topo Active maps. With this, users can access preloaded maps for thousands of golf courses and ski resorts around the world.
And, it comes with Health monitoring tools Pulse Ox (blood-oxygen saturation) and Body Battery feature, which offer comprehensive wellness insights of the user's fitness level. It costs Rs 86,999.
OnePlus Watch 2R.
Credit: OnePlus India
The OnePlus Watch 2R comes with a classic circular dial design with a sturdy enclosure and comes with 2.5ATM and IP68 rating.
It runs on Google's Wear OS with dual-engine architecture to offer long battery life. With a full charge, it can last for close to 100 hours.
The new Watch 2R can track physical activities such as running, walking, rowing, yoga and other sports. It features dual-frequency GPS that comes in handy to precisely track the trekking or long walks in unknown places and get back to the starting point.
Also, it can monitor health vitals such as heart rate, sleep pattern, SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation level) and more. It costs Rs 17,999.
The CMF Watch Pro 2 series.
Photo Credit: CMF India
CMF Watch Pro 2 features a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on display and supports more than 100 watch faces with customisable options. And, it comes with an IP68 rating.
It can track more than 120 sports activities and it can automatically recognise five sports. It can track heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂), and stress levels.
Users can make calls (via Bluetooth), control music, view notifications, and can remotely control the camera, and check on the weather. With a full charge, it can deliver up to 11 days of battery life.
The dark grey model of the Watch Pro 2 costs Rs 4,999. The blue and orange models cost Rs 5,499.
Redmi Watch Active 5.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Xiaomi's Redmi Watch 5 Active sports a stylish design with a durable stainless metal zinc alloy case. It also comes with an IPX8 splash-and-sweat-resistant rating.
It has a 2.0-inch colour display and supports more than 200 unique customisable watch faces. It runs on HyperOS with smooth and intuitive user interface.
It can track 140 plus sports activities and offer comprehensive workout analysis and performance statistics, helping users track their fitness goals. It can even monitor heart rate and sleep patterns. It costs Rs 2,799.
