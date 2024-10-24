Deepavali 2024: Best smartwatch options to gift this festival

Watch Ultra boasts a really sturdy sapphire glass protection on the display and the enclosure is made of grade-5 Titanium.

Also, it is capable of working in extreme weather conditions— up to -20-degrees Celsius and 55-degree Celsius. Also, it can withstand water pressure up to 100-metre depth. And, with a full charge, it can last for close to 100 days.

It houses a 3nm Exynos W1000 processor, which promises three times faster CPU 32 per cent and 30 per cent improved power efficiency.

Further, it features a Dual-frequency GPS, which can more precisely track location even in dense urban environments. This is the first Galaxy Watch series to date.

It also comes with a Sleep Apnea feature to check potential signs of sleep apnea. They can offer real-time readings and alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates with Heart Rate monitoring, and detect irregular heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib) with IHRN (Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification). And, they can help users understand the status of their heart health with Electrocardiogram (ECG) 28 and Blood Pressure (BP) readings.

It also features an all-new BioActive sensor that can offer deeper insights into the body’s fitness and health condition than the previous iteration.

The BioActive sensor offers the advanced glycation end products (AGEs) index. It provides deep insights into the body’s metabolic health and biological ageing, which are strongly influenced by the overall lifestyle and dietary habits of the user.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available only in one variant for Rs 59,999.