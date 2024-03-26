Did your Instagram account get disabled? Here's how to recover it

Instagram has become a popular platform for connecting with loved ones, sharing updates, and expressing oneself creatively.
But what happens if your account gets disabled? You risk losing all the memorable photos and videos shared on Instagram. Don't worry! In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps on how to recover your disabled Instagram account and get back to connecting with your friends and family.
Instagram has strict guidelines for its users. The latter should follow social media etiquette and avoid hate speeches, cyberbullying, nudity, and copyright infringements.
Here's how to recover your disabled Instagram account:
First, the user should check his/her Instagram account status.
Step 1: Tap the profile or the profile picture at the bottom right to go to the account owner's profile.
Step 2: Tap more option (hamburger icon/three stacked lines) on the top right.
Step 3: Below the 'More info and support', tap Help.
Step 4: Tap Account Status.
Step 5: Instagram app will list the violation.
[Note: Sometimes, fellow Instagram users may mistakenly tag an innocent person's account for violating Instagram policy and get it disabled pending investigation.
Step 6: Tap the content that was removed or tap impersonation option and, then tap Request a review.
It should be noted that if the violation is marked as impersonation, the account owner will be asked to submit a photocopy of a government-authorised photo ID card such as a driver's license or voter ID.
Step 7: Tap Submit request, then tap Done.
It will take anywhere between 24 to 48 hours for Instagram to complete the review process. If it finds the deactivation was accidental, the account will be restored.
Instagram account owner can check the status of the review request at any time by opening Account Status or tapping the violation in the Support Inbox.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
(Published 26 March 2024, 12:18 IST)