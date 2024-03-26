Did your Instagram account get disabled? Here's how to recover it

Here's how to recover your disabled Instagram account:

First, the user should check his/her Instagram account status.

Step 1: Tap the profile or the profile picture at the bottom right to go to the account owner's profile.

Step 2: Tap more option (hamburger icon/three stacked lines) on the top right.

Step 3: Below the 'More info and support', tap Help.

Step 4: Tap Account Status.

Step 5: Instagram app will list the violation.

[Note: Sometimes, fellow Instagram users may mistakenly tag an innocent person's account for violating Instagram policy and get it disabled pending investigation.

Step 6: Tap the content that was removed or tap impersonation option and, then tap Request a review.

It should be noted that if the violation is marked as impersonation, the account owner will be asked to submit a photocopy of a government-authorised photo ID card such as a driver's license or voter ID.

Step 7: Tap Submit request, then tap Done.

It will take anywhere between 24 to 48 hours for Instagram to complete the review process. If it finds the deactivation was accidental, the account will be restored.

Instagram account owner can check the status of the review request at any time by opening Account Status or tapping the violation in the Support Inbox.