Dyson OnTrac review: Solid premium headphones

Dyson earlier this week launched its new OnTrac headphones in India.

It comes with three variants—Aluminium, Copper, Ceramic Cinnabar and Nickel—for Rs 44,900. I have been using the OnTrac headphones for close to a week and here are my thoughts on the latest offering from Dyson.

Design and build quality

Dyson has done a fabulous job with the OnTrac headphones' design language. The dual colourway takes inspiration from Dyson's premium home appliances, and if you are wearing the OnTrac headphones, people around will instantly know the device is from the house of Dyson.

In particular, the Prussian blue-Copper colour variant looks elegant and brings out the visually-appealing dual tones of the headset. Further, the materials used for the headband and earcups are of premium quality.