Explained | Why is the US Justice Department suing Google?

The government has to show that Google has monopoly power over the areas of the economy at issue in the case. The government will try to persuade the judge to take a relatively strict view of what a search engine is and to reject Google’s argument that e-commerce sites such as Amazon and social media services such as TikTok or Instagram are in the same market as Google’s search engine. The wider the market, the easier it is for Google to argue that it does not have monopoly power.