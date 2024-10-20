Gadgets Weekly: Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus and more

It sports a sleek all-metal build and ErgoLift hinges. Also, it comes with a military-grade MIL-STD-810H rating, which means it can work in extreme weather conditions. It is tested against Low pressure (altitude), High temperature, Shock, Vibration, Corrosion, Ingress protection, Contamination, and Solar radiation.

It features a 14-inch full HD NanoEdge IPS touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and supports 120Hz screen refresh rate. It also comes with Harman-Kardon speakers and a high-definition 8.0MP web camera with temporal noise reduction and array microphones for superior Audio and Video conferencing.

Powered by ChromeOS with Google Chromebook Plus features, Asus laptop supports a wide range of Android apps and AI-based web apps for creativity and productivity.

It supports Google Workspace apps, and Linux apps, and seamlessly syncs between Android devices. It also supports up to 2TB of storage expansion via a MicroSD card.

Asus PC is powered by the latest 14th gen Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel AI Boost neural processing engine, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB Gen 4 SSD storage, and Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.2.

Also, it features a Google Titan C hardware security chip, which offers protection for all the sensitive information such as passwords, and financial details of the owner.

With a full charge, it can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.

It has one HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader and a combo audio jack. Its prices start at Rs 76,500.