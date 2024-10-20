Gadgets Weekly: Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus and more

Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus.
Credit: Asus India
It sports a sleek all-metal build and ErgoLift hinges. Also, it comes with a military-grade MIL-STD-810H rating, which means it can work in extreme weather conditions. It is tested against Low pressure (altitude), High temperature, Shock, Vibration, Corrosion, Ingress protection, Contamination, and Solar radiation.
It features a 14-inch full HD NanoEdge IPS touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and supports 120Hz screen refresh rate. It also comes with Harman-Kardon speakers and a high-definition 8.0MP web camera with temporal noise reduction and array microphones for superior Audio and Video conferencing.
Powered by ChromeOS with Google Chromebook Plus features, Asus laptop supports a wide range of Android apps and AI-based web apps for creativity and productivity.
It supports Google Workspace apps, and Linux apps, and seamlessly syncs between Android devices. It also supports up to 2TB of storage expansion via a MicroSD card.
Asus PC is powered by the latest 14th gen Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel AI Boost neural processing engine, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB Gen 4 SSD storage, and Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.2.
Also, it features a Google Titan C hardware security chip, which offers protection for all the sensitive information such as passwords, and financial details of the owner.
With a full charge, it can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.
It has one HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader and a combo audio jack. Its prices start at Rs 76,500.
JioBharat V3 and V4 series feature phones.
Credit: Reliance Jio
Both the devices come in compact form factor with physical keypad.
They also come with a 1,000 mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day. It supports expandable storage of up to 128 GB.
The company has pre-installed the JioCinema app for entertainment and the JioPay UPI app for online cash transactions.
Further, with the JioTV app, users can access more than 450 live channels as well. It also supports 23 Indian languages.
Priced at 1,099 only, JioBharat phones come with a monthly recharge plan for Rs 123. It offers unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data. They will soon hit stores in authorised retail stores, JioMart and Amazon.
Xiaomi Redmi 4A series.
Credit: Xiaomi
Xiaomi, earlier this week showed off the upcoming Redmi 4A budget phone at the India Mobile Congress 2024 event in Delhi.
It comes with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 4s Gen 2. It is designed specifically for the Indian market. It promises optimised power efficiency, faster connectivity, and an enhanced user experience. It is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000.
"As we celebrate 10 years in India, the Redmi A4 5G marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to bring advanced technology to every Indian. Designed exclusively for the Indian market, it embodies our vision of '5G for Everyone', bridging the digital divide. We aim to accelerate India’s shift to 5G with this device, delivering an enhanced entry-level smartphone experience. With India leading global 5G adoption, we are proud to drive this transformation. Looking ahead, 5G will be the cornerstone in our vision to sell 70 Cr devices in the next decade, continuing to redefine connectivity for all," said Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India.
BenQ V5010i 4K RGB Laser TV projector.
Credit: BenQ
The new V5010i features an RGB Laser light source and offers a peak brightness of 2500 ANSI Lumens. It can project visuals for up to 120-inch screen size.
It can deliver up 4K UHD images with 8.3 million distinct pixels, ensuring every detail is crystal clear with vivid visuals. It boasts of enhanced colour mapping and local contrast, which promises to deliver exceptional colour fidelity with 95% BT-2020 colour space.
It also has a built-in audio system with 40W speakers, including dual 5W tweeters and dual 15W woofers. This setup guarantees superior sound quality, delivering deep and powerful bass that envelops viewers in a truly cinematic viewing experience in the living room.
The new BenQ projector also boasts Auto Screen Fit, Auto Keystone, 8- Points corner fit for flexible installation, along with HDMI 2.1 support with 4K@120Hz input, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for immersive gaming with reduced input lag.
With Google-certified Android TV, it offers effortless access to streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. It is priced at Rs 6,50,000.
Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Gen 2.
Credit: Lenovo India
It is touted to be the first AI-optimized compute device purpose-built for video conferencing room systems.
The device combines AI-optimised technology and a powerful processor to deliver enhanced productivity, all in a protected and user-friendly solution.
Inside, it houses an Intel Core Ultra processor with Windows 11 OS to efficiently manage heavy AI workloads right on the computing device, with up to 40 per cent lower power consumption than its predecessor.
ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 full room kit comes in a single-SKU with ThinkSmart Bar 180, enabling Intelligent Speaker functionality. Installation and deployment are easy as it come with ample ports that allow for quick and easy connection to different devices.
It comes with 16GB and 32GB RAM options with prices starting at $2,900 and will be available by the end of 2024.
Infinix INBOOK AirPro+.
Credit: Infinix
It features a full metal body crafted from aluminium alloy and magnesium alloy. The backlit keyboard ensures comfortable typing even in low-light conditions and houses a dedicated Co-Pilot button as well. It weighs 1kg and measures a mere 4.5mm at its thinnest point.
It sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 440 nits brightness, and 100% coverage of both sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts.
The new Windows 11 OS-based laptop is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, which comes paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage.
It also features a full HD+ IR Webcam with Face unlock powered by Windows Hello capability. It comes equipped with a 57Wh battery. The laptop features 65W fast charging via USB-C, ensuring safe and rapid charging. It costs Rs 49,990.
Blaupunkt Atomik Grab speaker.
Credit: Blaupunkt
The new speaker comes in a compact and curved design. It also features an integrated grab handle, which makes it easy to carry around. It comes with sturdy build quality and a splashproof and dustproof rating.
The new portable speaker is engineered with two high-output premium drivers and a solid passive radiator, which can produce a powerful 20-watt audio output. It promises to maintain consistent sound quality across all volume levels. From crisp mids to soaring highs and deep, resonant bass. It is priced at Rs 1,299
It supports Bluetooth, a USB port, a TF card slot, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology to connect with companion devices such as a phone or a tablet effortlessly.
It houses a large, high-efficiency battery. With a full charge, it can offer 10-hour playtime.
Unix Wings Buds TWS earbuds.
Credit: Unix
It comes in a minimalist design that prioritises both style and functionality. With an IPX5 water resistance rating, the earbuds are designed to withstand sweat and light splashes.
Each earbud features dual microphones and intuitive touch controls, allowing for effortless hands-free calling, music management, and mode switching.
Inside, it houses 13mm dynamic drivers to deliver immersive and authentic sound output with a rich bass profile.
It supports the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, to ensure faster pairing, stable connectivity, and low latency for a seamless experience, whether gaming or multitasking.
Furthermore, the earbuds can be recharged in just one hour. The earbuds also include Quad Microphone Setup which enables Environmental noise cancellation, to ensure clear call quality even in the most noisy environments.
The earbuds provide up to 40 hours of continuous HD sound playback on a single charge and have a standby time of 200 hours. It comes in four colours-- Black, Blue, Ivory, and White-- for Rs 1,099.