Gadgets Weekly: Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ PC and more

The new G515 comes in a sleek and minimalistic design. It comes with low-profile switches that activate with minimal distance—only 1.3mm—and a total travel distance of 3.2mm, shorter than traditional switches. This enables gamers to accelerate actions per minute.

It is built with a layer of sound-dampening foam, pre-lubricated switches, integrated stabilizers, and premium PBT keycaps to ensure optimal comfort. These features ensure gamers will get a much smoother feel when typing, with a less scratchy, and more refined sound.

It boasts Keycontrol technology, which allows gamers to customise the functions of keys more than what a standard keyboard delivers. Each key can perform up to 15 different actions, allowing gamers to personalise their keyboard via macros, audio cues, lighting effects, and more.

Also, the Keycontrol technology includes layers and modifiers like G SHIFT, which increases customisation possibilities, with entire key layouts switchable at the press of a button.

It supports Bluetooth, and USB-C wired data mode. And with full charge, it can run for more than 36 hours. It comes in two colours--black and white -- for Rs 14,195.