Gadgets Weekly: Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ PC and more

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5507) Copilot+ PC
Photo Credit: Asus India
It sports a 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1620p) OLED screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio, supports 0.2ms response time, 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 600nits HDR peak brightness.
Also, it boasts a Harman Kardon-certified speaker with a Dolby Atmos sound system and a built-in array microphone.
It runs on Windows 11 Home with support for ChatGPT-powered generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature Copilot. It supports Live Captions, Cocreator apps and more.
It features 16GB 8448 MHz LPDDR5X RAM, 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage, and houses a 70 Wh battery and can deliver more than 18 hours of battery life.
Photo Credit: Asus India
It boasts a full HD IR camera with a privacy shutter and Windows Hello support. As far as connectivity is concerned, it comes with two USB4 Type-C (supports 4K UHD external displays and up to 40 Gbps data transfers), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 (TMDS), one MicroSD card reader, one 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Tri-band)2x2 and Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card support.
Asus' new laptop houses an ErgoSense keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, customisable single-zone RGB backlight, noise reduction technology, 129.7 x 84.8 mm ASUS ErgoSense touchpad and supports hand gestures.
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5507) Copilot+ PC costs Rs 1,24,990.
Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard.
Photo Credit: Logitech
The new G515 comes in a sleek and minimalistic design. It comes with low-profile switches that activate with minimal distance—only 1.3mm—and a total travel distance of 3.2mm, shorter than traditional switches. This enables gamers to accelerate actions per minute.
It is built with a layer of sound-dampening foam, pre-lubricated switches, integrated stabilizers, and premium PBT keycaps to ensure optimal comfort. These features ensure gamers will get a much smoother feel when typing, with a less scratchy, and more refined sound.
It boasts Keycontrol technology, which allows gamers to customise the functions of keys more than what a standard keyboard delivers. Each key can perform up to 15 different actions, allowing gamers to personalise their keyboard via macros, audio cues, lighting effects, and more.
Also, the Keycontrol technology includes layers and modifiers like G SHIFT, which increases customisation possibilities, with entire key layouts switchable at the press of a button.
It supports Bluetooth, and USB-C wired data mode. And with full charge, it can run for more than 36 hours. It comes in two colours--black and white -- for Rs 14,195.
LG UltraGear OLED computer displays.
Photo Credit: LG India
The new LG OLED display comes with the Micro Lens Array Plus (MLA+) technology to deliver brighter visuals and deeper blacks, ensuring HDR True Black 400 and 1.5M:1 contrast ratio.
It comes in multiple screen sizes-- 27-inch, 34-inch, 39-inch and 45-inch.
The 27-inch OLED QHD monitor supports 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. The 34-inch OLED WQHD display comes with an immersive 800R curved design.
The 39-inch model features an Ultra-WQHD OLED display with a 21:0 aspect ratio and promises to deliver rich black tonal depth and an instinctual curve for an optimal gaming experience.
The 45-inch Ultra-WQHD display supports HDR True Black 400 standard, to offer heightened brightness and captivating gameplay and 800R curve design.
All the new LG UltraGear OLED displays are compatible with computers with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It minimises tearing and stuttering for faster and smoother gaming experiences.
They come with ClearMR 13,000 certification to offer 125-135 times more clear pixels, reducing motion blur in gaming. The G-Sync synchronizes the monitor panel's refresh rate with the GPU frame rate to eliminate tearing and minimize input lag.
The price of the new LG UltraGear OLED display starts at Rs 1,20,000.
Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India (L) and Raju Pullan, Senior VP, MX Business (Right) with gamers at #PlayGalaxy Cup event in Gurugram, on July 12, 2024.
Picture Credit: Samsung India
After launching the much awaited Galaxy Z Fold6, Flip6 and smart wearables, Samsung India hosted the second edition of the #PlayGalaxy Cup for gamers.
The event witnessed 12 teams, comprising 48 gamers. They competed against each other in a series of matches on five different maps of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). They played on the Galaxy Z Fold6 for six hours.
The team with the maximum points after completing five matches was crowned the winner. The fierce and exhilarating competition resulted in team 'Delhi AI Legends' being felicitated as the ultimate winner.
The latest Galaxy Z Fold6 supports ray tracing capability. With this, the device will be able to support top games with photorealistic graphics and deliver immersive gaming experience.
Tecno SPARK 20 Pro 5G.
Photo Credit: Tecno Mobile
It features a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2460×1080p) LCD screen, 120Hz refresh rate and support up to 580 nits brightness. It is protected by NEG glass protection.
it also comes with triple slots (two for nano SIMs and microSD), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound system.
It houses 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 14-based XOS 14, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM (8GB virtual RAM), 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2, expandable), dual-camera module-- main 108MP (with 1/1.6-inch Samsung HM6 sensor, f/1.75 aperture) with 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash, an 8MP front-camera with dual-tone flash and a 5,000mAh battery.
It is available in two colours--startrail black and glossy white. It comes in two variants- 128GB and 256GB storage-- for Rs 15,999 and 16,999, respectively. For a limited time, the company is offering the device with a Rs 3,000 discount.
Vivo Y28e and Y28s series phones.
Photo Credit: Vivo India
They come with similar design language and even most of the features are the same, but differ in terms of fingerprint sensor and camera hardware.
The new Vivo Y28 series phones sport a 6.56-inch HD+ (1612 × 720p) LCD screen, 90Hz refresh rate and support up to 840 nits peak brightness, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM + nano SIM or microSD), 3.5mm audio jack and Dust and Water resistant (IP64) rating.
The Y28s comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, but the Y28e has no such biometric security feature.
They are powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14, 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger.
The Y28s houses a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) and 2MP camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) sensor.
The Y28e features a dual-camera module-- the main 13MP sensor and a 2MP camera sensor with LED flash. And, it houses a 5MP front camera.
The new Y28e is available in two colours-- vintage red and breeze green. The company is offering the device in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.
The Y28s is available in Vintage Red and Twinkling Purple. It comes in three configurations-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,999, Rs. 15,499 and Rs 16,999, respectively.
