Gadgets Weekly: BenQ RD240Q programming monitor and more

It sports a massive 24.1-inch WQXGA screen with 16:10 aspect ratio, which allows more lines of code to be displayed vertically. Also, it features a fine-coated anti-glare, anti-reflective panel with EyeCare for clear coding.

It also supports Coding mode, which makes the screen display content with crystal-clear fonts for light/dark themes. The company offers both ergonomically adjustable and fixed-stand options.

Touted to be the world's first monitor tailor-made for software programmers, it boasts Night Hours Protection technology. It works in tandem with minimal brightness settings, an eye-care filter, dark room optimisation, and Brightness Intelligence (2nd Gen), which automatically adjusts to ambient lighting. This will ensure the user can work on coding for several hours on a stretch with minimal strain to the eyes.

It also comes with Keyboard, Video (monitor), Mouse (KVM) switch, multi-stream transport port, and BenQ's suite of proprietary productivity software. It costs Rs 31,990.