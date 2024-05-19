Gadgets Weekly: BenQ RD240Q programming monitor and more

Technology companies Asus, Samsung, BengQ and others launched computer screen, mouse and more this week (May 13-19, 2024).
BenQ RD240Q programming monitor.
Photo credit: BenQ
It sports a massive 24.1-inch WQXGA screen with 16:10 aspect ratio, which allows more lines of code to be displayed vertically. Also, it features a fine-coated anti-glare, anti-reflective panel with EyeCare for clear coding.
It also supports Coding mode, which makes the screen display content with crystal-clear fonts for light/dark themes. The company offers both ergonomically adjustable and fixed-stand options.
Touted to be the world's first monitor tailor-made for software programmers, it boasts Night Hours Protection technology. It works in tandem with minimal brightness settings, an eye-care filter, dark room optimisation, and Brightness Intelligence (2nd Gen), which automatically adjusts to ambient lighting. This will ensure the user can work on coding for several hours on a stretch with minimal strain to the eyes.
It also comes with Keyboard, Video (monitor), Mouse (KVM) switch, multi-stream transport port, and BenQ's suite of proprietary productivity software. It costs Rs 31,990.
Asus Marshmallow Mouse MD100 series.
Photo Credit: Asus
Asus is offering two variants-- the MD100 Philip Colbert Edition with a black with lobster art colour scheme and the Steven Harrington Edition with tropical aesthetic design theme featuring colourful palm trees, coconuts, and sunglasses.
The surface of both the mouse variants come covered with an Antibacterial Guard coating. It inhibits the growth of bacteria by more than 99 per cent over 24 hours.
They support Bluetooth 5.0 for stable wireless connectivity with Windows computers. And, with a power-saving mode, they can last for 365 days.
Both variants will be available on Amazon from June 1 onwards in India.
ChatGPT coming soon to Nothing earphones.
Photo Credit: Nothing Inc.
After introducing ChatGPT integration to its Phones, Nothing Inc. has announced to integrate the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) assistant support into its earphones including includes Ear (1), Ear (stick), Ear (2), CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro.
Once updated to the new firmware, users will be able to pinch-to-speak to ChatGPT directly from Nothing audio products paired with Nothing phones.
Acer announces Acerpure home appliances sub-brand.
Photo Credit: Acer
Popular computer maker, Acer forayed into the home appliance sector with the launch of the sub-brand Acerpure in India.
Initially, it will be offering Acerpure Air Purifiers with prices starting at Rs 9,990, and Acerpure Cozy Air circulator fan starts from Rs 7,490.
It also showcased Acerpure TV, Water Purifiers, Hand-held Vacuum Cleaners, two robotic Vacuum Cleaners, a Hair Dryer, and a Hair Styler, but will be rolled out in the coming months. It has plans to introduce refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines later in India.
All the new Acerpure products will be built by Acer's official supply partner Dixon Technologies at its plant in India.
"We are excited to launch Acerpure in India. The Indian market holds immense potential for Acerpure's growth and innovation. With our focus on technological excellence and sustainability, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers. As we venture into this new market, our dedication to innovation remains unwavering. Acerpure represents more than just a product launch; it signifies the dawn of a new era in home appliances and consumer electronics with a key focus on Make-In-India,” Andrew Hou, President of Pan-Asia Pacific Operations at Acer Group.
Samsung 809L 4-Door Flex French Door Bespoke Family Hub Refrigerator.
Credit: Samsung
Samsung is offering the new AI refrigerators in two models - 1) 809L 4-Door Flex French Door Bespoke Family Hub Refrigerator (clean charcoal + stainless steel colour,) and 2) 650L 4-Door Convertible French Door models in clean white in glass finish and black caviar in steel finish.
The AI Inverter Compressor in the fridge ensures the noise level is less than 35 dB/A during a typical operation. Unlike traditional fixed-speed compressors, this advanced technology responds promptly to minor fluctuations in temperature. It can also generate optimal cool air while minimizing energy usage by adaptively modifying the motor velocity based on factors such as surrounding temperature, operational mode, and even temperature shifts resulting from door openings and closings.
The Samsung 809L Family Hub AI Refrigerator comes with a 31-inch Family Hub Screen with the innovative 'AI Vision Inside' feature. It allows users to effortlessly manage food inventory through internal cameras that can identify 33 food items. The intuitive AI technology can also offer recipe suggestions based on the availability of items inside the fridge.
The 650L Convertible French Door AI refrigerators come with integrated Wi-Fi connectivity through which users can remotely monitor and manage the refrigerator's settings.
The 809L 4-Door Flex French Door Bespoke Family Hub refrigerator costs Rs 3,55,000. The 650L 4-door Convertible French Door (clean white colour in glass finish) is priced at Rs 1,88,900. The black caviar colour in steel finish model is priced at Rs 1,72,900.
Lenovo Legion Gaming PC setup
Photo Credit: Lenovo
Lenovo earlier this week launched a new personalisation service in India. With this, customers will get several options to upgrade their Lenovo computer that meets their gaming needs and also ensure they are under the budget range.
They can upgrade their processor up to the latest Intel i7 14th generation for enhanced performance. They add up to 32GB RAM for improved multitasking capabilities
Customers can upgrade their Graphics card to the powerful Nvidia RTX 4060Ti for a superior gaming experience. It will also be more than enough for software programmers who are into graphic design.
Other upgradeable components include storage options (SSD + HDD), WiFi connectivity, and front and rear fan selection for better cooling and airflow within the system.
For a limited time, Lenovo will offer up to 30 per cent discount on graphics card upgrades.
Samsung Care+ now offers more benefits.
Credit: Samsung India
South Korean technology major Samsung earlier this week, announced new benefits under the Samsung Care+ service subscription.
Under this programme, Galaxy device owners get 100 per cent coverage on services such as screen replacement and get special priority service in both walk-ins and pick-up and drop facilities for claim registration.
Customers can avail of two claims in a year, applicable for both screen protection as well as accidental and liquid damage protection plans. Previously, Samsung allowed only one claim per year.
Samsung Care+ plan starts at Rs 399 and covers a wide range of Galaxy devices including the Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy tablets, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Books.
