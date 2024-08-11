Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x series PC and more

Technology companies Asus, Lenovo, boAt, Xiaomi and others launched a tablet, computer, gaming console and more this week (August 5-11, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x series PC.
Credit: Lenovo India
It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X Elite processor. The new laptop promises to deliver smooth and faster performance. Its AI NPU can process up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The Lenovo AI Core works in tandem with the Snapdragon X Elite processor to intelligently determine the exact user scenario, dynamically adjusting power and efficiency depending on the task at hand.
It sports a 14.5-inch 3K display. It supports a 16:10 aspect ratio, 90Hz screen refresh rate and offers up to 1000nits peak brightness. It has a PureSight OLED touch panel with both 100% sRGB and P3 color gamut support as well as TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light support.
Lenovo's new laptop houses a 70Wh battery. Thanks to the efficient Snapdragon X Elite chip, Yoga Slim 7x consumes around 68 per cent less power than traditional laptops. It seamlessly collaborates with the Lenovo AI Core, and Snapdragon X Elite to optimise tasks like 3D rendering and video editing, extending battery life while ensuring silent operation. With its Rapid Charge Express technology, it can offer up to 3 hours of runtime with just a 15-minute charge.
The new Yoga Slim 7x's price starts at Rs 1,50,990 in India.
Asus ROG Ally X series.
Credit: Asus India
It is powered by AMD Z1 Extreme CPU with Radeon 780Mi GPU. They are equipped with 12 Compute Units (CUs) to deliver a smooth gaming experience.
The new ROG Ally X comes with an upgraded 80Wh battery for extended gaming sessions. The Armory Crate Special Edition (ACSE) is specifically crafted for Windows handheld gaming, and it is enhanced with the latest Armory Crate SE 1.5. This upgraded software seamlessly integrates with the ROG Ally X, offering streamlined controls and enhanced customisation options to ensure an optimised and personalised gameplay.
Additionally, the device is equipped with a full-sized 1TB 2280 M.2 NVME Gen 4 SSD, which offers ample storage and can be upgraded to an impressive 4TB. It comes with 7500MT/s 24GB LPDDR5X RAM.
Also, it boasts an upgraded Zero Gravity thermal system. Compared to the predecessor, which had two air vents, it has three air vents for extra airflow. With an additional fan chamber vent aimed at the display, the system stays up to eight degrees cooler overall and keeps the panel up to a cool six degrees lower.
It sports a full HD (1080p) display with a blazing 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring your visuals are always crisp and smooth. It supports up to 500 nits peak brightness.
Its chassis is covered in grippy textures, and it features larger, more tactile bumper buttons along with hall-effect triggers on top. With support for AMD’s Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), and the futuristic AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF), your gameplay will look sharper and run smoother than ever.
It features dual speakers that provide immersive virtual 5.1.2-channel surround sound, enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. Plus, it hooks you up with a free lifetime subscription to the Dolby Access app, so you can crank up your audio experience to the max.
The ROG ALLY X now packs two USB-C ports. With a USB4 connection, it supports a lightning-fast 40GB/s data rate. The ROG Ally X might look familiar, but it's now packed with an upgraded ergonomic design. All the input points, including the joysticks, have been fine-tuned for a comfier and more precise experience.
And despite these upgrades, the weight of the ROG Ally X still stands strong at just 678 grams (70 grams higher than the ROG Ally). It supports WiFi 6E for a stable wireless internet connection, even in congested networks.
The Ally X will be available at the starting price of Rs 89,990 both via online and offline channels.
Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless earphones.
Credit: Sennheiser
Sennheiser has launched a new blue variant of the popular ACCENTUM True Wireless earphones.
The new earphones feature Sennheiser’s proprietary 7mm dynamic True Response Transducers, ensuring powerful bass, natural mids, and crisp treble. The innovative ergonomic design, developed in collaboration with Sonova, promises a comfortable fit for a wide range of users.
With advanced Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, the ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds are Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast capable. The charging case supports both USB-C and Qi wireless charging, providing up to 28 hours of battery life. It costs Rs 12,990. Besides blue colour, it comes in black and white.
Redmi Pad SE 4G.
Credit: Xiaomi India
It features a 8.7-inch HD+ (1340 x 800p) display. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits peak brightness. It comes with TÜV Rheinland flicker-free certification. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 shield and IP53 water splash and dust-resistant rating.
It also features triple slots (two for nano SIMs and one for a microSD card), and a type-C port.
It houses 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 and 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, Android 14-based HyperOS, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable memory up to 2TB), 8MP ( f/2.0) camera with LED flash on the back, 5MP front camera and a 6,650mAh battery with 10W charging.
The new Redmi Pad SE 4G is offered in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.
Samsung AI washing machine.
Credit: Samsung India
The upcoming Artificial Intelligence (AI)-power washing machine is developed for India-specific market. It is expected to come with water-conservative technology and also be able to perform better in terms of cleaning the clothes and consume less electricity.
"The new, AI-powered washing machine will seamlessly blend advanced technology into daily routines, promising to transform the way laundry is done by making it easier and more efficient," the company said.
Instagram app.
Credit: Instagram
Instagram earlier this week globally rolled out a new update with option to add up to 20 pieces of content (photos and vids) to the feed carousels. Previously, it was limited to 10.
The update comes as people look for easier ways to express themselves on Instagram and share more fun content with their friends - just in time for end-of-summer “photo dumps.”
Boult Klarity 1 and 3 series.
Credit: Boult
Klarity 1 TWS earbuds feature an hourglass-inspired design that offers a feather-light, ergonomic fit and balanced weight distribution. It is constructed with a metal alloy.
Inside, it comes with a powerful 13mm driver to deliver crystal-clear audio and supreme bass. Additionally, the 40ms ultra-low latency makes the Klarity 1 ideal for gamers, offering a lag-free and immersive gaming experience. It costs Rs 999.
On the other hand, Klarity 3 boasts Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, which can reduce the outside noise by up to 50 dB. It has 6 advanced microphones for crystal-clear calls and seamless app connectivity via Boult AMP tech. With a full charge, it can last up to 50 hours of playtime.
It supports dual device pairing and Bluetooth 5.4 for stable wireless connectivity. It comes in two colours-- Obsidian Black and Smoky Metal. It costs Rs 1,999.
Samsung Galaxy S24.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The flagship phone will be available for Rs 62,999, against MRP: Rs 74,999. The premium Android phone boasts generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features such as Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist. Even the keyboard app can instantly translate messages in real-time in 13 languages, including Hindi. And, in the car, the Android Auto feature is capable of automatically summarise incoming messages and suggesting relevant replies and actions, so there is less distraction while driving a vehicle.
The Galaxy S24 series devices are also the first smartphones to boast the innovative AI search feature 'Circle to Search'. Users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results without having to move out of any app.
For certain searches, generative AI-powered overviews can provide helpful information and context pulled together from across the web.
