Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x series PC and more

It is powered by AMD Z1 Extreme CPU with Radeon 780Mi GPU. They are equipped with 12 Compute Units (CUs) to deliver a smooth gaming experience.

The new ROG Ally X comes with an upgraded 80Wh battery for extended gaming sessions. The Armory Crate Special Edition (ACSE) is specifically crafted for Windows handheld gaming, and it is enhanced with the latest Armory Crate SE 1.5. This upgraded software seamlessly integrates with the ROG Ally X, offering streamlined controls and enhanced customisation options to ensure an optimised and personalised gameplay.

Additionally, the device is equipped with a full-sized 1TB 2280 M.2 NVME Gen 4 SSD, which offers ample storage and can be upgraded to an impressive 4TB. It comes with 7500MT/s 24GB LPDDR5X RAM.

Also, it boasts an upgraded Zero Gravity thermal system. Compared to the predecessor, which had two air vents, it has three air vents for extra airflow. With an additional fan chamber vent aimed at the display, the system stays up to eight degrees cooler overall and keeps the panel up to a cool six degrees lower.

It sports a full HD (1080p) display with a blazing 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring your visuals are always crisp and smooth. It supports up to 500 nits peak brightness.

Its chassis is covered in grippy textures, and it features larger, more tactile bumper buttons along with hall-effect triggers on top. With support for AMD’s Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), and the futuristic AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF), your gameplay will look sharper and run smoother than ever.

It features dual speakers that provide immersive virtual 5.1.2-channel surround sound, enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. Plus, it hooks you up with a free lifetime subscription to the Dolby Access app, so you can crank up your audio experience to the max.

The ROG ALLY X now packs two USB-C ports. With a USB4 connection, it supports a lightning-fast 40GB/s data rate. The ROG Ally X might look familiar, but it's now packed with an upgraded ergonomic design. All the input points, including the joysticks, have been fine-tuned for a comfier and more precise experience.

And despite these upgrades, the weight of the ROG Ally X still stands strong at just 678 grams (70 grams higher than the ROG Ally). It supports WiFi 6E for a stable wireless internet connection, even in congested networks.

The Ally X will be available at the starting price of Rs 89,990 both via online and offline channels.