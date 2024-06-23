Gadgets Weekly: Nikon Z6III camera, BenQ gaming monitor and more

The company has used Sereebo P series carbon fibre, magnesium alloy, and effective sealing, which make the camera robust and cold-resistant. It can be used in temperatures reaching up to -10 degrees Celsius.

It comes with a partially-stacked CMOS sensor, which allows for 3.5x faster focus than the previous generation. This sensor allows for high-speed continuous shooting that enables Pre-Release Capture at up to 120 fps. The camera also provides an additional option of shooting at 60 fps in FX format.

It can record up to 6K, 5.4K and Full HD/240p for up to 10x slow-motion video creation.

Besides wedding and wildlife genre videos, Z6III can be used to record live concerts and interviews. It can record videos up to 125 minutes in 4K UHD/60p (8-bit) format.

It can also record 12-bit ProRes RAW HQ and N-RAW formats, offering flexibility in colour grading.

It houses an EXPEED 7 high-speed image-processing engine, which helps in High ISO noise reduction, and preserves the intricate textures in the photographs.

It also supports the 10 EVAF detection range, which comes in handy during low-light conditions. It can capture low light scenes with ISO ranging from 51200 for videos and 64000 for photos. Also, it can detect up to nine types of subjects and enhance focus efficiency on human faces.

Nikon's new camera (just the body) costs Rs 2,47,990.