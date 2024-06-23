Gadgets Weekly: Nikon Z6III camera, BenQ gaming monitor and more

Technology companies Nikon, BenQ, HP, Vivo and others launched camera, computers, gaming monitors, mobile phones, accessories and more this week (June 17-23, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Nikon Z6III camera
Photo Credit: Nikon India
The company has used Sereebo P series carbon fibre, magnesium alloy, and effective sealing, which make the camera robust and cold-resistant. It can be used in temperatures reaching up to -10 degrees Celsius.
It comes with a partially-stacked CMOS sensor, which allows for 3.5x faster focus than the previous generation. This sensor allows for high-speed continuous shooting that enables Pre-Release Capture at up to 120 fps. The camera also provides an additional option of shooting at 60 fps in FX format.
It can record up to 6K, 5.4K and Full HD/240p for up to 10x slow-motion video creation.
Besides wedding and wildlife genre videos, Z6III can be used to record live concerts and interviews. It can record videos up to 125 minutes in 4K UHD/60p (8-bit) format.
It can also record 12-bit ProRes RAW HQ and N-RAW formats, offering flexibility in colour grading.
It houses an EXPEED 7 high-speed image-processing engine, which helps in High ISO noise reduction, and preserves the intricate textures in the photographs.
It also supports the 10 EVAF detection range, which comes in handy during low-light conditions. It can capture low light scenes with ISO ranging from 51200 for videos and 64000 for photos. Also, it can detect up to nine types of subjects and enhance focus efficiency on human faces.
Nikon's new camera (just the body) costs Rs 2,47,990.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in new Titanium Yellow colour
Photo Credit: Samsung India
Samsung launched the new Galaxy S24 Ultra colour variant-- Titanium Yellow. It comes in a yellow-hued back panel with a glossy glass cover on top. It has a matching gold-coloured metallic frame around the edge.
The rest of the features are the same as the original Galaxy S24 Ultra. It has the best display on a phone in the industry. It has a glare-free display and is protected by custom-made Gorilla Armor.
Also, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts Google's Gemini Nano and Imangen 2-powered Galaxy AI support. With the new Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature, it will allow users to create their wallpapers with just text prompts.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in three configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB, and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage -- for Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,39,999, and Rs 1,59,999, respectively. For a limited time, the company is offering discounts up to Rs 12,000 on all three variants along with the option to pay through lucrative EMI plans.
JBL Live Beam 3.
Credit: JBL
The new earbuds come with neodymium drivers and support Hi-Res LDAC Wireless Audio tech to deliver music in a higher level of detail and clarity to ears.
A notable aspect of the JBL Live Beam 3 series is that the charging case features a 1.45-inch LED touch display. Users can change tracks or control volume right from the charging case or users can control the music via the JBL app on smartphones.
The Live Beam 3 boasts an Adaptive Noise Cancellation feature, Private Call Mode, Call Equaliser and Sound level optimiser. With the Private mode, it turns one of the buds into an enhanced microphone and ensures the user's voice is picked and transferred to the other side of the call. It costs Rs 24,999.
BenQ ZOWIE XL2586X gaming monitor.
Photo Credit: BenQ
The new monitor is equipped with an Industrial-grade bearing mechanism, that allows for smooth, precise height adjustment, enabling gamers to maintain a comfortable posture during extended gaming sessions.
It boasts DyAc 2 technology and supports a 540Hz fast refresh rate; these two features significantly improves the motion clarity and reduce the blur, making it easier for gamers to track fast-moving objects across the screen.
The XL2586X features a newly developed Fast-TN panel that provides sharp and clear motion, reducing the wash-out effects seen in standard TN panels. This enhancement ensures vivid and accurate colours, to deliver an immersive gaming experience. It costs Rs 94,990.
BenQ also launched the new Zowie U2 wireless mouse. It offers a comfortable grip and precise control, which is crucial during intense gaming sessions.
BenQ wireless gaming mouse
Photo Credit: BenQ
The new symmetrical mouse shape allows for intensive multi-directional and fast movement control. Its side buttons are strategically positioned for easier thumb access. Additionally, the mouse's enhanced wireless receiver, which conveniently doubles as a charging dock, increases the reception footprint towards the mouse, improving signal quality while reducing interference from the rear. It costs Rs 14,990.
Sennheiser Accentum 2 Wireless
Credit: Sennheiser
It houses 7mm dynamic True Response Transducers, which are capable of reproducing powerful and engaging bass, natural mids and crisp treble.
It supports Hybrid ANC and Transparency modes and users can switch between the two modes with simple tap gestures or the free Sennheiser Smart Control app.
With the app, the user can select the amount of transparency. Also, the app offers a 5-band equalizer. With EQ customization, users can adjust audio output that match their taste.
Users can also assign functions to tap gestures on earphones to jump to the next song or go back to the previous track, and increase or decrease the volume of the music.
The charging case can be charged via USB and wirelessly. It supports Qi wireless charging. With a full charge, it can deliver a battery life of up to 28 hours. The case holds over two additional replenishments, and supports quick charging over USB, giving users up to one hour of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. It costs Rs 12,990.
Fujifilm instax WIDE 400 series.
Photo Credit: Fujifilm
The new Fujifilm instax WIDE 400 series camera is compatible with double-card-sized wide-format film. The users can simply turn on and press the shutter button to capture the photos.
It can be connected to a smartphone via a mobile app-- mini LiPlay. It comes equipped with 13 types of design frames and six types of filters, and there are over 60 types of design frames on the smartphone app. The frames and filters can be used to add effects on images.
The wide-format analogue instant camera supports the 'Direct Print' option that allows the user to instantly print the photo, provided it has a photo card. It comes in three colours--match green, misty white and deep bronze- for Rs 18,999.
HP OmniBook X AI and EliteBook Ultra G1q AI PC models.
Photo Credit: HP India
HP's latest PCs come with ARM architecture-based Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite series chipset. It has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). And, they can offer up to 26 hours of battery life under normal usage.
They boast HP AI Companion, which uses Artificial Intelligence to optimise performance and also ensure heavy-duty tasks such as real-time audio transcription, translations and other AI-based tools work smoothly on-device without the need for cloud connectivity.
HP computers also come with Poly Camera Pro, which supports AI features such as Spotlight and Auto Framing. It will ensure the presenter is at the centre at all times.
The new EliteBook Ultra includes Wolf Pro Security Next Gen Antivirus (NGAV). It uses machine learning to protect against evolving threats. As a Microsoft Secured-Core PC, it ensures robust hardware security, safeguarding user data and credentials.
Vivo Y58 series.
Photo Credit: Vivo
The new Vivo Y58 series comes with a 6.72-inch full HD+(2408×1080p) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and support 1,024 nits peak brightness.
It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM + nano SIM/microSD card) and a type-C port.
The new device houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 with Adreno 613 GPU, Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 6,000mAh battery with a 44W charger.
It also boasts a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) portrait camera with LED flash. It also features an 8MP (f/2.05) front camera.
It comes in two colours-- himalayan blue and sundarbans green-- for Rs 19,499.
Infinix Note 40 5G series.
Credit: Infinix
The new Note 40 5G sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2436×1080p) flexible AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and support up to 1,300 nits peak brightness.
It comes with dust-and-water splash IP53 certification, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano + nano/microSD card), an in-display fingerprint sensor, an Infrared sensor, stereo speakers, and a type-C port.
The new phone houses 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, Android 14-based XOS 14, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger. It also supports 15W wireless charging, a first for phone priced under Rs 20,000.
It also boasts a dual-camera module--108MP (with f/1.89, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 2MP macro (with f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It can record up to 2K videos. On the front, it features a 32MP camera (f/2.0).
Eco-friendly aspects of the new Phone (2a) series.
Credit: Nothing Inc.
Nothing Phone (2a) is one of the most eco-friendly phones in its class
London-based Nothing In. earlier this week released the company's annual sustainability report.
With Phone (2a), Nothing achieved its lowest-ever carbon footprint in a smartphone.
Also, the company has developed a new recycling process, repurposing plastic waste from Ear (2) into Phone (2a) components.
Further, 20 per cent of the premium Phone (2)'s weight is composed of recycled materials. 53 parts in Phone 2 is made with bio-based and recycled materials. Also, the device is free of harmful substances like PVC and brominated flame retardants (BFR).
Even the retail box comes in plastic-free packaging. With this, Phone 2 has achieved a carbon footprint of 53.45 kg CO2e lifecycle, 8.6 per cent lower than its predecessor.
Oppo A3 Pro 5G series.
Photo Credit: Oppo India
It features a 6.67-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, and supports up to 1000 nits peak brightness. It is protected by a Blue Glass double-tempered glass shield.
It also comes with dual SIM slots, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Inside, it houses 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core chipset with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, Android 14-based ColorOS 14, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 2TB), a dual-camera module-- with 50MP main camera and 2MP secondary camera with LED flash on the back, an 8MP front camera and a 5,100mAh battery with 44W charger.
It comes in two colours--moonlight purple and starry black. It will be available in two storage options-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.
