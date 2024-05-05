Gadgets Weekly: Redmi Note 13 Pro+ AFA world champions edition and more

Technology companies Xiaomi, Nothing Inc., Milagrow and others launched smartphones, smart vacuum cleaners and more this week (April 29-May 5, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ AFA World Champion Edition.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi
To mark the 10th anniversary of Xiaomi in India, the company launched a special Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G AFA World Champions Edition for Rs 34,999.
It boasts the Argentine Football Association (AFA) jersey's vibrant blue and white stripe on the back panel. It also features numerical 10, which also happens to be Lionel Messi's iconic jersey number.
In the top corner, it has three gold-hued stars to mark Argentina's three World Cup final victories.
The company is also offering specially crafted collectable gift box, featuring unique exterior and interior designs that match AFA's jersey.
The box's interiors are accentuated by bold splashes of colour. The box comes with a fully personalised AFA edition 120W HyperCharger, colour-coordinated USB Type-C cable and a football-inspired sim ejector pin.
Inside, the User Interface of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition is customized, from lock screen to wallpapers to icons.
The rest of the features are the same as the original Redmi Note 13 Pro+ variant. It comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED 3D dual-curved display, supports 120Hz refresh rate, and comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.
It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual-SIM slots, a 3.5mm audio jack, and IP68 rating, a first for Redmi Note series to date.
It houses a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7200 silicon with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 13 -based MIUI 14 OS and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charger.
It comes with a triple camera module— a 200MP main sensor ( 1/1.4-inch Samsung HP3 sensor, OIS) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2) aperture, 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP camera for selfies and video chat.
iMap MAX 24 Ultra Pro
Photo Credit: Milagrow
The new iMap MAX 24 Ultra Pro is touted to be the world's first robot vacuum cleaner to boast Electronic Vehicle (EV)-grade battery technology.
It comes with with heavy duty 5800 mAh battery. With a full charge, they can run for six hours.
The new iMap Max 24 Ultra Pro is also India's first wet and dry robotic vacuum cleaner with hot water mop washing. It also boasts 7000Pa suction power and features an auto-lift mopping system to keep carpets dry, a tangle-free floating roller brush, true RT2R 2.0 mapping technology for optimal home navigation, and a unique auto water fill and rotate mopping function that mops the floor with pressure.
iMap MAX 15 Pro.
Photo Credit: Milagrow
The iMap 15 Pro comes with 6500Pa suction power, and RT2R AIR 2.0 technology for enhanced coverage and accuracy.
It also features a brushless motor for deep cleaning, a HEPA filter, and app/voice enablement in multiple Indian languages.
With a 5200mAh battery, it can clean up to 4,000 sq. ft. in a single run.
Milagrow's iMap Max 24 Ultra Pro costs Rs 1,39,990. The iMap 15 Pro is priced at Rs 39,990.
Nothing Phone (2a) Blue colour variant
Nothing Inc. earlier in the week launched the India-exclusive Phone (2a) blue edition.
It flaunts a dark blue coloured back panel with see-through design language.
Like the original Nothing Phone series, it supports an LED-based Glyph interface. It is optimised to offer light-based countdown notifications to help users know the estimated time of arrival of a cab or food booked through the app.
It comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and support in-screen fingerprint sensor.
Inside, it features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, 12GB RAM (upgradable to 20GB via RAM Booster technology), Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 and comes with 128/256GB storage options, and a big 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging capability.
Also, it boasts a dual-camera module-- main 50MP camera + 50MP Ultra wide sensor with TrueLens Engine tech, and LED flash on the back. And, a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video chatting. It costs Rs 23,999.
These PlayStation5 SLIM ( CFI-2008A01 & CFI -2008B01) models will be available at a for Rs 49,990 (against MRP: Rs 54,990)
The new Slim series is 30 per cent thinner and weighs 24 per cent less than the original PS 5 models.
Sony has incorporated 1TB storage, almost 200GB more than we see in the predecessor (825GB). And, it supports an extra NVMe slot is there for connecting external third-party storage cards.
Other features such as RAM, graphics, and processor capabilities remain the same. It houses an x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2” processor with eight cores and 16 threads. It can clock variable frequency up to 3.5 GHz.
The PS 5's CPU comes paired with AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine. It supports Ray Tracing Acceleration and variable frequency up to 2.23 GHz. Its GPU can perform up to 10.3 trillion floating-point operations per second (TFLOPS) to deliver an immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics.
Assassin's Creed Mirage for Apple devices.
Credit: Ubisoft
Ubisoft is all geared up to launch Assassin’s Creed Mirage on June 6 on the App Store for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad Air and iPad Pro with M1 chip (and newer versions).
In the Assassin's Creed Mirage game, players will explore the 9th century Baghdad as Basim, a young thief who transforms into a Master Assassin.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be free to download and play for 90 minutes. The full version supports Universal Purchase and can be unlocked with a single in-app purchase at $49.99 (approx. Rs 4,166).
London-based technology company Nothing today revealed the Stage 1 winner and the Stage 2 submissions for The Community Edition Project, a first-of-its-kind co-creation initiative that invites community members to design, package, customise and launch a new variant of Phone (2a).
Nothing announced Kenta and Astrid as the Stage 1: Hardware Design winners. They operate a creative studio together, and collaborated to create their Phone (2a) concept: Phosphorescence.
As you can see in the cover photo, the device's back panel gets illuminated with green light via the radioluminescence process at night. And, this doesn't affect the battery life.
Stage 2: Wallpaper Design contest.
Photo Credit: Nothing Inc.
Nothing has opened the Stage-2 submission window inviting designers to submit creative wallpapers for Phone (2a). The contest will close on May 15.
Godrej gets patent for anti-leak technology for ACs.
Photo Credit: Godrej
Earlier in the week, Godrej & Boyce was granted a patent for its Anti Leak Technology in Godrej Leak Proof Split Air Conditioners.
As per a recent survey, around 85 per cent of AC consumers have complained of leaky ACs at least once in the product's lifetime. Water dripping from the AC inside the room can damage the wall spoiling the overall aesthetics of the room and can also cause short circuits and safety issues.
The new patented technology will now ensure Godrej's latest range of ACs do not leak during its entire life cycle.
Philips limited edition trimmer co-designed by Virat Kohli.
Photo Credit: Philips
The new limited-edition Philips trimmer comes with three distinct stubble and beard combs. It supports trimming capabilities ranging from an ultra-close 0.5mm to a 7mm.
It boasts Philips' exclusive SkinProtect comb and rounded tips, which ensure a seamless trim and prevent any nicks or cuts, providing a consistently smooth finish.
It also comes with Durapower technology, which ensures the device lasts four times longer than regular trimmers.
It also features self-sharpening blades that eliminate the need for oiling. It costs Rs 1,049.
