Gadgets Weekly: Redmi Note 13 Pro+ AFA world champions edition and more

To mark the 10th anniversary of Xiaomi in India, the company launched a special Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G AFA World Champions Edition for Rs 34,999.

It boasts the Argentine Football Association (AFA) jersey's vibrant blue and white stripe on the back panel. It also features numerical 10, which also happens to be Lionel Messi's iconic jersey number.

In the top corner, it has three gold-hued stars to mark Argentina's three World Cup final victories.

The company is also offering specially crafted collectable gift box, featuring unique exterior and interior designs that match AFA's jersey.

The box's interiors are accentuated by bold splashes of colour. The box comes with a fully personalised AFA edition 120W HyperCharger, colour-coordinated USB Type-C cable and a football-inspired sim ejector pin.

Inside, the User Interface of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition is customized, from lock screen to wallpapers to icons.

The rest of the features are the same as the original Redmi Note 13 Pro+ variant. It comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED 3D dual-curved display, supports 120Hz refresh rate, and comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual-SIM slots, a 3.5mm audio jack, and IP68 rating, a first for Redmi Note series to date.

It houses a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7200 silicon with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 13 -based MIUI 14 OS and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charger.

It comes with a triple camera module— a 200MP main sensor ( 1/1.4-inch Samsung HP3 sensor, OIS) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2) aperture, 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP camera for selfies and video chat.