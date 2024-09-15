Gadgets Weekly: Reliance JioPhone Prima 2, Sonos Ace headphones and more

Reliance Jio has launched a budget keypad-based phone. It features a leather-like finish on the back. Also, it supports some of the most popular applications such as Facebook, YouTube and even Google Assistant, a first in its class of feature phones.

It also supports Jio apps like JioTV, JioSaavn, JioNews and JioCinema and lets users make UPI payments via JioPay. The special JioChat availability enables group chat, Voice messages, and Photo & Video sharing. JioPhone Prima 2 comes with JioStore, hosting various apps, which users can download as per their needs.

The JioPhone Prima 2 4G runs on KaiOS and is powered by a Qualcomm processor comes with 512MB RAM and has 4GB of internal memory to host all the applications. It also supports external SD cards up to 128GB. This phone sports a 2.4-inch LCD screen and packs a 2000 mAh battery.

It has a tactile keypad with soft push buttons that are gentle to use and hosts a large navigation key with a microphone icon enabling easy access to the Google voice assistant.

Further, it has 3.5 mm headphone jack and the phone supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity. It supports English and 22 Indian languages. It costs Rs 2,799.