Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV and more

The new smart TV sports an Air Slim design with a zero-bezel display panel. It features advanced technology including Dynamic Crystal Colour technology, Multi Voice Assistant, and Q-Symphony audio technology to deliver an immersive viewing experience.

The Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite) technology can deliver a dynamic 3D sound experience by tracking the movement of on-screen elements and producing sound from the corresponding locations using multi-channel speakers.

It is powered by Crystal Processor 4K with resolution upscaling technology to elevate the picture quality to match up to a near 4K display. Its Dynamic Crystal Colour technology can deliver lifelike variations of colours, enabling consumers to see the subtle details of each shade.

The HDR feature increases the range of light levels of the content being viewed, while the Contrast Enhancer feature ensures that it appears more natural and is incredibly detailed with layered contrast.

The TV’s built-in Multi Voice Assistant allows consumers to enjoy a connected home experience by using either Bixby or Amazon Alexa.

The TV also supports a SolarCell Remote. It is an eco-friendly innovation that is made with recycled material and charges using sunlight or indoor light, eliminating the need for disposable batteries.

The new Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is available in 43-inch and 55-inch screen sizes at a starting price of Rs 41,990 on Samsung stores and Amazon.