Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV and more

Technology companies Lenovo, Samsung, Godrej, reMarkable, Mygate, GoPro and others launched smart TV, e-reader tablet, camera, accessories and more this week (September 2-8, 2024).
Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic smart TV Series.
Credit: Samsung India
The new smart TV sports an Air Slim design with a zero-bezel display panel. It features advanced technology including Dynamic Crystal Colour technology, Multi Voice Assistant, and Q-Symphony audio technology to deliver an immersive viewing experience.
The Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite) technology can deliver a dynamic 3D sound experience by tracking the movement of on-screen elements and producing sound from the corresponding locations using multi-channel speakers.
It is powered by Crystal Processor 4K with resolution upscaling technology to elevate the picture quality to match up to a near 4K display. Its Dynamic Crystal Colour technology can deliver lifelike variations of colours, enabling consumers to see the subtle details of each shade.
The HDR feature increases the range of light levels of the content being viewed, while the Contrast Enhancer feature ensures that it appears more natural and is incredibly detailed with layered contrast.
The TV’s built-in Multi Voice Assistant allows consumers to enjoy a connected home experience by using either Bixby or Amazon Alexa.
The TV also supports a SolarCell Remote. It is an eco-friendly innovation that is made with recycled material and charges using sunlight or indoor light, eliminating the need for disposable batteries.
The new Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is available in 43-inch and 55-inch screen sizes at a starting price of Rs 41,990 on Samsung stores and Amazon.
Mygate's new smart locks-- Lock SE, Lock Plus, and Lock Pro.
Credit: Mygate
Popular security solution provider Mygate earlier this week launched its first-ever smart lock system.
Mygate Locks come in three variants—Lock SE, Lock Plus, and Lock Pro. They can enable users to go completely keyless and remotely manage access to their homes.
It comes with end-to-end data encryption, easy to understanding of user interface and offers real-time notifications and integration with the existing Mygate app in gated communities.
It should be noted that the Mygate locks can be bought and operated by anyone outside Mygate communities as well. The lock can be operated and managed with a standalone app developed by Mygate.
It supports up to 100 fingerprints and 150 passwords. Users can remotely unlock the door via quick OTP, so relatives or friends to get in to the house.
The new Mygate locks-- Lock SE, Lock Plus, and Lock Pro-- are priced at Rs 9,950, Rs 16,990 and Rs 23,990, respectively. The price Includes free installation and a 10-year service guarantee. The devices come with a 3-year warranty.
reMarkable Paper Pro tablet.
Credit: reMarkable
The new Paper Pro series supports a stylus to write on the screen, a first for the reMarkable e-reader device series.
Another first is the display supports colour to deliver better reading experience. Compared to LCDs or LED screens found on laptops and smartphones, the Canvas Color display on the reMarkable paper tablet doesn’t use bright, flickering lights to produce colours. It also boasts low-glare technology, which reflects natural light for a more comfortable reading experience.
In low-light conditions, users can adjust the reading light. It will softly illuminate the display, making it possible to read and work for hours without eye strain.
In terms of response time, it has latency as low as 12 ms — a 40 per cent improvement compared to reMarkable 2.
The e-reader tablet features anodized aluminium and glass. At just 5.1 mm thickness, it’s the thinnest device of its kind in the world. Users can personalise their reMarkable Paper Pro by adding a protective folio, available in six different colours and finishes.
With a full charge, it can last up to two weeks. The new reMarkable Paper Pro is available to order on remarkable.com and bestbuy.com. It comes bundled with a Marker ($579/around Rs Rs 48,606) or Marker Plus ($629/approx. Rs 52,804).
Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM II lens.
Credit: Sony India
The new Sony lens is said to be agile and can maximise the speed advantage of advanced camera bodies. For stills, it is up to 3 times faster[i] compared to the previous model, tracking moving subjects with high precision. It keeps up flawlessly with the Alpha 9 III’s 120fps continuous shooting, and subject tracking performance is improved by as much as 7 times.
For smooth movie creation at F1.4, the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II has an XD linear motor. Focus breathing is minimal, and in-body focus breathing compensation is supported. It has two customisable focus hold buttons and an AF/MF switch offers flexible operability, while an independent aperture ring and Linear Response MF focus control provide the kind of intuitive control that creative shooting demands.
It boasts advanced and refined optical design to capture photos with a bokeh effect and enhanced high resolution, making it ideal for portrait photography.
It also comes packed with two XA (extreme aspherical) and two ED (extra-low dispersion) lenses, the state-of-the-art optical design. This combination offers corner-to-corner resolution and rendering, resulting in good image quality. Moreover, Sony’s original Nano AR Coating II technology effectively subdues flare and ghosting for clear, crisp images. The 11-blade circular aperture and optimisation of spherical aberration during the design and manufacturing process provide the beautiful, soft bokeh that is the hallmark of G Master lenses. It costs Rs 1,80,990.
GoPro Hero13 Black camera.
Credit: GoPro
With HB-series lenses, it promises to deliver best-in-class 5.3K 60 frames per second video, hyper smooth stabilisation, and core GoPro features including the 13x Burst Slo-Mo. It can capture up to 400 frames per second at HD quality 720p video, as well as 5.3K at 120 frames per second and 900p at 360 frames per second video.
The new camera is redesigned to house a 10 per cent larger battery. It supports snap and go magnetic latch mounting. It has built-in mounting fingers and 1/4-20 mounting threads for three ways to mount HERO13 Black. It has faster WiFi 6 technology to support up to 40% quicker content transfer speeds. It costs Rs 44,990. The company has also launched a watered down version for Rs 23,990.
ViewSonic LDC series LED display.
Credit: ViewSonic
ViewSonic unveiled the new LDC series LED display panel at the recently concluded InfoComm India 2024 event in Mumbai.
The company has used durability and Glue-on-Board (GOB) surface treatment technology in the new LDC series LED display panel. This protective process seals the LED module surface with transparent epoxy glue, enhancing protection during installation and use.
It supports adaptable display configurations in various aspect ratios and sizes. For instance, a 414-inch display comes with a 21:9 ratio. The 378-inch display will have a 16:9 ratio. It can reach up to 760-inch screen size as a single unit and achieve even larger sizes when multiple units are combined.
One of the most notable aspects of the LDC series is its IP54-rated LED module which provides enhanced protection against collision, dust, and moisture. This makes it ideal for public spaces such as lobbies, shopping malls, and transportation hubs, where durability and reliability are very important.
These new displays sport a 31mm ultra-thin design and a 6mm slim bezel. It has a detachable control box, enabling an impressive 99% screen-to-body ratio for a premium, minimalist design that seamlessly integrates with any decor.
The control box can be positioned up to 10 meters away from the display for enhanced convenience, ensuring easy access to controls even in hard-to-reach installations. It can come in handy for creating advertising signage in shopping malls, immersive backdrops in car showrooms, and entrance decorations to 21:9 displays paired with the Microsoft Teams Rooms kit for expansive views in hybrid meetings, the LDC series demonstrates high adaptability for multiple scenarios.
The LDC series supports centralized LAN control, which enables remote monitoring and real-time troubleshooting. The price details will be revealed soon.
Goldmedal Trippo LED Solar Flood Light torch.
Credit: Goldmedal Electricals
It is made of durable material and comes with IP54 protection, ensuring it is resistant to dust and water splashes. It is equipped with a monocrystalline solar panel for efficient and reliable charging.
It has sleek and aesthetically designed ABS housing and inside, it houses high-performance lithium cells. It offers battery backup of up to 4 to 20 hours and a charging time of 10 to 12 hours. The new torch light features a 4-stage charging indicator for easy monitoring of the battery status. Three modes include--full brightness (100 per cent), Middle brightness (75-50 per cent), and Low brightness (25 per cent).
Users can even charge their phones with this torch light. The torch also includes a red and blue flashing light function for emergency use. It comes with an On/Off switch, allowing users to toggle between the torch mode and the flashlight mode.
The new Trippo LED Solar Flood light torch is priced at Rs 4,025. It also comes with a one-year warranty.
(From Left-Right) Saurabh Baishakhia, Sr. Director, Digital Appliances Business, Samsung India and Richard Oh, Corporate VP Samsung Southwest Asia at the launch of new Bespoke AI washing machines.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung earlier this week announced that the company's latest Bespoke AI appliances such as side-by-side door refrigerators and and washing machines will assembled locally in India.
The new 12 KG Bespoke AI washing machines are ideal for Indian consumers. It comes with a modern Bespoke design with a Flat Glass Door and advanced AI features such as AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, AI Control and AI Ecobubble.
The AI Wash feature uses advanced sensing technology that senses the wash load, fabric weight and softness, water level, detergent level and soil level to give the most optimum wash. With AI Energy Mode available through the SmartThings App, users can further manage the energy usage of their home appliances and save money in the process. Additionally, the SuperSpeed option reduces the wash time to 39 minutes, without compromising on the wash performance.
They come equipped with artificial intelligence technologies and SmartThings capabilities, the new Bespoke AI washing machines are a milestone in consumer convenience thanks to a hyper-connected ecosystem.
Samsung Bespoke AI double-door fridge.
Credit: Samsung India
Like the newly launched Bespoke AI washing machine, the latest double-door fridge comes with AI Energy Mode. It optimises power usage by analyzing the refrigerator’s usage patterns, resulting in a 10 per cent reduction in energy consumption. This feature monitors and controls energy usage, ensuring the refrigerator, operates at peak efficiency.
It also supports Smart Forward, a service that provides regular over-the-network software updates. This enables the pre-owned refrigerator to stay updated and relevant to the latest functions.
It also comes with a Convertible 5-in-1 feature. It offers extra flexibility with five conversion modes to suit all storage needs of a modern Indian household. It provides ample space for groceries and leftovers, ensuring organised storage.
Haier ‘Airfresh’ 316 series top-load washing machine series.
Credit: Haier India
It features Ultra Fresh Air Technology with an 8kg capacity. This innovative series is specifically designed for larger households.
The Ultra-Fresh Air Technology promises that the washed clothes retain freshness and remain odour-free for up to eight hours.
The Haier 316 series top-load washing machine can automatically run a 6-minute wash cycle at intervals of every 54 minutes to significantly reduce the chances of odour and bacteria formation, ensuring a hassle-free laundry experience.
Additionally, the washing machines feature advanced technologies such as the Oceanus Drum, Magic Filter, Soft Closing Door, Air Dry, and Near-Zero pressure technology. It costs Rs 28,000 (MRP), but it can purchased as low as Rs 20,900 for a limited time.
Havells Meditate AP 400 (left) and Meditate AP 250 (right) series.
Credit: Havells
It comes with SpaceTech Air Purification technology. This system can purify air at a molecular level through photo-catalytic oxidation. In this process, air is passed through channels coated with titanium dioxide and exposed to UV-AC and UV-A light, effectively eliminating microscopic impurities such as dust, bacteria, and fungal spores.
Besides tackling particulate matter like PM2.5. It can even purify volatile organic compounds (VOCs), dust, dirt, and aerosol particles released by everyday household activities such as cooking, cleaning, and even furniture and carpets.
Havells Studio Meditate is the first IoT-enabled air purifier in its category to support wireless charging capability. It allows users to recharge their phones while purifying the air. Its 360-degree air suction, filtration, and circulation system, combined with a CADR of 400m²/h in AP400 and CADR of 250 m²/h in AP250 ensures superior air purification performance.
The Havells Studio Meditate Air Purifier AP400 is available for Rs 41,999 and the low-end variant AP250 series is priced Rs 21,999. Both models come with a 2-year warranty.
