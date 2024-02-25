Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Galaxy Fit3 and more

South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung on Friday (February 23) launched the new Galaxy Fit3 series in India.

The new Galaxy Fit3 was long due for three years. Its predecessor was last launched in 2020. The successor comes with a good upgrade.

It features a 1.6-inch display, 45 per cent wider than the previous model. Also, the company is offering colourful accessories too (have to be bought separately). Users can also effortlessly mix and match bands to complement their fashion and daily routines with a one-click button to unlock the strap.

Also, it comes with a 5ATM rating and IP68-rated water and dust resistance, meaning users can enjoy outdoor activities in a variety of environments, as well

It supports numerous sporting activities and has 100 preset workout types, also comes with Fall Detection and Emergency SOS, a first for the Galaxy Fit series. When an abnormal fall is detected, the Galaxy Fit3 gives users the option to call emergency services in the shortest time.

Also, it can monitor sleep patterns, even detect snoring and track blood oxygen levels to provide more detailed measurements. Based on individual sleep patterns, the Galaxy Fit3 provides users with personalised Sleep Coaching with meaningful insights that help them more intuitively understand their sleep, leading them to make positive changes.

With a full charge, it can last up to 13 days. It comes in three colours--gray, pink gold and silver--for Rs 4,999 in India. For a limited time, it can be bought for Rs 4,499.