Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Galaxy Fit3 and more

Technology companies Samsung, BenQ, Dell, Sony and others launched new fitness tracker, smart displays, gaming monitors, speakers accessories, and more this week (February 19-25, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
The new Galaxy Fit3 series.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung on Friday (February 23) launched the new Galaxy Fit3 series in India.
The new Galaxy Fit3 was long due for three years. Its predecessor was last launched in 2020. The successor comes with a good upgrade.
It features a 1.6-inch display, 45 per cent wider than the previous model. Also, the company is offering colourful accessories too (have to be bought separately). Users can also effortlessly mix and match bands to complement their fashion and daily routines with a one-click button to unlock the strap.
Also, it comes with a 5ATM rating and IP68-rated water and dust resistance, meaning users can enjoy outdoor activities in a variety of environments, as well
It supports numerous sporting activities and has 100 preset workout types, also comes with Fall Detection and Emergency SOS, a first for the Galaxy Fit series. When an abnormal fall is detected, the Galaxy Fit3 gives users the option to call emergency services in the shortest time.
Also, it can monitor sleep patterns, even detect snoring and track blood oxygen levels to provide more detailed measurements. Based on individual sleep patterns, the Galaxy Fit3 provides users with personalised Sleep Coaching with meaningful insights that help them more intuitively understand their sleep, leading them to make positive changes.
With a full charge, it can last up to 13 days. It comes in three colours--gray, pink gold and silver--for Rs 4,999 in India. For a limited time, it can be bought for Rs 4,499.
Google SoundPod
Picture Credit: Google
After one year of testing, Google has finally launched the new SoundPod gadget for small shop owners in India. It is the same as the sound boxes offered by Paytm and PhonePe.
It helps merchants track QR code payments with audio alerts when a payment is received. Shop owners are offered three plans-- 1) Rs 499 one-time fees; 2) Rs 5 per day and 3) Rs 1,499 per annum.
Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF)
Photo Credit: Dell
The new 32-inch Alienware AW3225QF series is touted to be the world’s first 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor with Dolby Vision HDR. Whereas the 27-inch Alienware AW2725DF series is the world’s first 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor.
The new 32-inch Alienware AW3225QF flaunts a 4K curved QD-OLED panel, intentionally crafted with a curved angle to help reduce reflection and capture expanded peripheral vision with infinite contrasts, true blacks, and peak luminance up to 1,000nits.
It supports a fast 240Hz native refresh rate, 0.03ms grey-to-grey response time, Dolby Vision HDR, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400.
With Dolby Vision HDR technology, the monitor will be able to reproduce more realistic pictures filled with incredible brightness, wider contrast, more vivid colours, and crisper detail. The AW3225QF monitor is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and holds VESA AdaptiveSync certification, ensuring a smooth gameplay experience even during the most intense in-game scenarios.
Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED (AW2725DF).
Photo Credit: Dell
The new 27-inch Alienware AW2725DF supports 0.03ms grey-to-grey response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA AdaptiveSync, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 technologies. It promises to ensure colour accuracy and artefact-free performance at any framerate.
The monitor also features a gamer-centric design, which includes a fully adjustable ergonomic stand for any desktop configuration, paired with a minimalized hexagonal base providing gamers with more real estate for their peripherals. Maximum airflow is achieved with 360-degree cooling vents for those extended marathon gaming sessions.
The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) price starts at Rs 1,29,999. Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED (AW2725DF) price starts Rs 99,999.
Oppo Reno11 series teaser.
Photo Credit: Oppo India
Oppo has announced it to bring generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered editing tools including the AI Eraser (similar to object eraser on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones) to select phones as early as the second quarter (April-June), starting with the Oppo Reno11 series.
Samsung Galaxy Book4 series.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Galaxy Book4 series sports a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which promises to offer clear contrast and vivid colour. Like the premium Galaxy S premium phones, the Book4 series boasts Vision Booster. It runs an Intelligent Outdoor Algorithm to automatically enhance visibility and colour reproduction in bright conditions, while anti-reflective technology reduces distracting reflections.
It also comes with AKG Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos system.
The company is offering Intel Core Ultra 7/Ultra5 processor options with Intel Arc/Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16/32GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB / 1TB storage, 68/78Wh with 65W charging speed.
The company is offering the Galaxy Book4 in three variants-- Galaxy Book4 360, Book4 Pro and Book4 Pro 360--with prices starting at Rs 1,14,990, Rs 1,31,990 and Rs 1,63,990, respectively.
BenQ GW2490 and GW2790 monitor series.
Photo Credit: BenQ
Both the new BenQ displays will be available in 24-inch and 27-inch sizes and monitors come with a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth user experience, along with 99% sRGB colour gamut coverage for rich and accurate colours.
As far as the connectivity is concerned, they support dual HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 for flexible integration with various devices.
The new BenQ display comes with TÜV Rheinland certification and RPF 35 compliant for low blue light and flicker-free eye comfort.
They have a 5-way adjustable input hotkey that provides instant customized display settings and VESA-certified Media Sync.
BenQ GW2490 and GW2790 series are priced at Rs 8,698 and Rs 11,498 respectively.
Sony SRS-XV500 party speaker.
Photo Credit: Sony India
The new Sony speaker unit houses two X-Balanced Speaker Units which can deliver strong, powerful bass. It also comes paired with two tweeters to offer clear vocals and an expanded sound field.
With a full charge, it can last for 25 hours. It also supports quick charging. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can deliver up to 2.5 hours of playing time.
It supports ambient light features and users can customise the illumination by the Fiestable mobile app.
Also, it comes with an IPX4 rating, meaning it can survive water splashes and even raindrops for a short time. It costs Rs 31,990.
Samsung's new experience store in Kolkata
Photo Credit: Samsung India
Samsung's new experience store houses a SmartThings station, an audio-visual zone, and a smartphone and wearables section that displays the recently launched flagship smartphone series – Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5.
The new store will also host 'Learn @ Samsung’ programme for customers on how to get the best use of Samsung phones, and other devices.
Also, consumers will be able to browse Samsung products with over 1,200 product options across its portfolio, whether available online or in-store, using a digital Kiosk. Consumers can also order online from the store and have the products delivered homes directly.
As part of the new store opening, Samsung is offering some goodies to early bird customers with assured gifts. It will offer 2X loyalty points (on all transactions above Rs 15, 000) and Galaxy Buds FE at Rs 2,999 with select Galaxy devices as a limited-period offer.
On purchase of Samsung products worth Rs 20,000, the first 200 customers will get early bird giveaways. In addition, consumers can also avail of always-on special benefits such as student discounts of up to 10 per cent on smartphones, laptops, and smartwatches up to 22.5 per cent cashback and Rs 22, 000 in additional benefits on select items.