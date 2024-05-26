Gadgets Weekly: Xiaomi Smart TV A 32 2024 series and more

Technology companies Asus, Samsung, Sony Vivo, Xiaomi and others launched smart TVs, computers, smartphones, smartwatches and more this week (May 20-26, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Xiaomi Smart TV A 32 2024 series.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi
The new Xiaomi smart TV A series comes with a Vivid Picture Engine to deliver multimedia content with vibrant colours and crystal-clear image clarity with each frame.
It boasts a VPE algorithm and it can dynamically select the right parameters for colour, contrast, brightness, and clarity to bring true-to-life visuals.
It houses a 20W speaker tuned with a Dolby Audio system to offer an immersive audio experience. It also supports DTS Virtual X system.
It comes with Chromecast built-in, Xiaomi TV+ and supports all popular OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema and more.
It houses 8GB of storage, 1.5GB RAM, and a A35 quad-core processor. The device also supports Low Latency Mode, Xiaomi Remote, and multiple connectivity ports, including two HDMI ports, two USB ports, one AV port, ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi and Miracast.
It also comes 4-star BEE rating and is said to be 24 per cent more energy efficient compared to the previous iteration. It costs Rs 12,499.
Vivo Y200 Pro.
Photo Credit: Vivo
The new Vivo phone features a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and support up to 1300 nits peak brightness.
It also comes with dual-SIM slots (type: nano), an in-display fingerprint sensor and a type-c port.
Inside, it houses 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor, Adreno 619 GPU, Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W charger.
It also boasts a dual-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.79 aperture) camera with a 2MP portrait camera (f/2.4) with Aura LED flash. On the front, it houses a 16MP(F/2.45) camera.
It is available in two colours-- silk black and silk green-- for Rs 24,999.
Samsung Solve for Tomorrow logo.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
For the last several years, Samsung has been hosting the 'Solve for Tomorrow' programme for college students. Now, for the first time it has expanded to the school students.
Interested students will get the platform to showcase their concept product. It should have practical use and solve real-world problems. 10 teams who make it semi-finals will get Rs 20,000 to develop their prototype and a Galaxy Tab.
Five finalist teams will get a Rs 1 lakh grant for prototype enhancements and Galaxy Watches. And, the final winning team will get a seed grant of Rs 25 lakh. Also, the team's school will get Samsung products for the skill development of other students.
Application for the 'Solve for Tomorrow' programme will close on May 31.
Sony Bravia 2 series.
Photo Credit: Sony India
Sony earlier this week unveiled a new premium Bravia 2 smart TV. It comes in four screen sizes-- 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch.
They are equipped with a X1 Picture Processor. It runs on advanced algorithms to cut noise and boost detail. It also boasts 4K X-Reality PRO, which can upscale the video quality closer to 4K resolution, and deliver natural life-like colour powered by Sony's Live Color technology.
With Sony Motionflow X technology, Sony TV can deliver smooth and sharp details even in fast-moving sequences in sports and action movies.
It houses open baffle-down firing twin speakers that can deliver 20-Watt powerful sound with Dolby audio.
With X-Protection PRO technology, the new BRAVIA 2 series TVs are protected against dust and also lightning-induced power surge at home.
The retail box also comes with a free remote with six dedicated hotkeys (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Sony LIV, YouTube video and music).
Initially, 65-inch (KD-65S25) and 55-inch (KD-55S25) models will be available-- for Rs 96,990 and Rs 74,990, respectively. 50-inch and 43-inch models will be released in the coming months.
boAt Wave Sigma 3 watch.
Photo Credit: boAt
It features a premium aluminium alloy case and sports a 2.01-inch HD (240x240p) display with 500 nits brightness. And, it comes with an IP67 rating, meaning it can survive a drop in the water for up to one metre (around three feet) for close to 30 minutes.
It boasts DIY Watch Face Studio, which allows users to create their personalised watch faces. It also features MapMyIndia app for navigation.
Also, it supports heart rate montor, and can track SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation), sleep patterns, and physical activities.
With a full charge, it can deliver for up to seven days of battery life. It comes in seven colours-- active black, metal black, metal grey, cool grey, cherry blossom, rustic rose, and sapphire breeze-- for Rs 1,199 on Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and other retail platforms.
All Nothing audio devices now support ChatGPT assistant via Nothing Phones.
Photo Credit: Nothing India
As promised, Nothing rolled out the new software update with ChatGPT support to all its audio devices-- bEar (1), Ear (stick), Ear (2), CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro via a Nothing X app.
Oakter Mini UPS Pro.
Photo Credit: Oakter
The new Mini UPS Pro houses a 2600 mAh EV-grade lithium-ion battery. It can deliver up to eight hours of backup.
It also features LED On/Off indicators, and this can help owners monitor the power status of the device.
With an output of 12 V and up to 3 Ampere current, it accommodates various devices, including WiFi routers, CCTV cameras, and DTH set-top boxes.
With a dual-pin connector, it supports a wide range of 12 V devices including Wi-Fi routers, CCTV cameras and DTH set-top boxes. It costs Rs 1,899 and comes with a 12-month warranty.
Asus Vivobook S series.
Credit: Asus India
Asus earlier in the week launched the new Vivobook S series in India. It comes in three sizes- Vivobook S 16 (16-inch 3.2K display, VESA Display HDR 600 True Black), Vivobook S 15 (15.6-inch 3K display, VESA Display HDR 500 True Black) and Vivobook S 14 (14-inch).
The new Vivobook S 16 and S 15 come with an OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, support up Intel Core Ultra 9 processor-185H, 16GB LPDDRX RAM, and up to 1TB storage.
They support ErgoSense keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card, and USB-C Easy Charge, which enables fast charging of up to 60 per cent in just 49 minutes.
On the other hand, the Vivobook S 14 features an Asus Lumina OLED screen, and comes with a military-grade MIL-STD-810H rated enclosure.
The company is offering the device with AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, up to 16GB RAM, and runs on Windows 11 OS.
The new Vivobook S 14 price starts at Rs 89,900. The S 15 and S 16 start at Rs 96,990 and 1,02,990, respectively.
HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC (left) and HP OmniBook X AI PC (right).
Photo Credit: HP India
HP launched the new HP OmniBook X AI PC and HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite, respectively.
The new Neural Processing Unit of Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite can perform 45 trillion operations per second. The new chipsets can enable the new PCs to deliver up to 26 hours of battery life.
The new OmniBook X AI PC and EliteBook Ultra AI PC prices will start at $1,199.99 and $ 1,699.99, respectively and are slated to hit stores in select regions on June 18.
Latest Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6.
Photo Credit: Lenovo India
ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 comes with a 14-inch WUXGA display and super slim design language. It houses Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite silicon and Adreno GPU. It also supports up to 64GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, a fingerprint reader on the power button and a 58Wh battery.
The new Yoga Slim7X sports a 14.5-inch PureSight OLED display, and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness.
It also comes with a Snapdragon X Elite processor Adreno GPU and Hexagon NPU. It supports up to 32GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a 70Wh battery.
Both the new Lenovo laptops are called Copilot+ PCs and are capable of handling heavy-duty tasks and running generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based features such as real-time language translation, audio transcription and even photo generator apps to create hyperrealistic images with just text prompts.
The prices of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 start at $1,199 and $1,699, respectively. They will hit stores on June 18.
Amazfit Bip 5 series.
Photo Credit: Amazfit
It sports a 1.91-inch display and comes with an IP68 water-resistant rating. It can survive up to 1.5 metre (approx. five feet) depth underwater for close to 30 minutes.
It can track more than 120 Sports Modes, and can monitor the health-- 24-hour heart rate, SpO₂ (blood-oxygen saturation), sleep pattern and stress as well. It also supports Bluetooth-based voice calling when paired with a phone.
With a full charge, it can last for 12 days. It comes in three colours--Grey, Charcoal, and Pink-- for Rs 6,999.
Tecno Camon 30 Premier series.
Photo Credit: Tecno Mobile
It sports a 6.77-inch 1.5K(1264 x 2780p) LTPO AMOLED, with 120Hz display, offers 1400 nits peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. It also comes with an IP54 dust-and-water splash-resistant rating.
It features an in-display fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, type-c port and dual-SIM slots.
The new Camon 30 Premier houses 3.1GHz MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate octa-core processor, Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, Android 14-based HiOS 14, and a 5,000mAh battery 70W charging speed.
It also boasts a triple-camera module--50MP (with Sony IMX890 1/1.56-inch sensor, f/1.88 aperture OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 50MP ultra-wide camera and 50MP periscope telephoto camera(with 3x optical zoom, PolarAce Imaging System) with LED flash and can record 4K videos.
On the front, it houses a 50MP eye autofocus front camera (with 100ms focusing speed). It comes in two colours-- iceland basaltic dark and uyuni salt white-- for Rs 39,999.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.