Gadgets Weekly: Xiaomi Smart TV A 32 2024 series and more

The new Xiaomi smart TV A series comes with a Vivid Picture Engine to deliver multimedia content with vibrant colours and crystal-clear image clarity with each frame.

It boasts a VPE algorithm and it can dynamically select the right parameters for colour, contrast, brightness, and clarity to bring true-to-life visuals.

It houses a 20W speaker tuned with a Dolby Audio system to offer an immersive audio experience. It also supports DTS Virtual X system.

It comes with Chromecast built-in, Xiaomi TV+ and supports all popular OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema and more.

It houses 8GB of storage, 1.5GB RAM, and a A35 quad-core processor. The device also supports Low Latency Mode, Xiaomi Remote, and multiple connectivity ports, including two HDMI ports, two USB ports, one AV port, ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi and Miracast.

It also comes 4-star BEE rating and is said to be 24 per cent more energy efficient compared to the previous iteration. It costs Rs 12,499.