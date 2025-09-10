Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Key features, India price, and availability details

The new AirPods Pro 3 is available for pre-order from September 9 and hit stores on September 19. It costs Rs 25,900.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 19:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple AirPods Pro 3 comes with heart rate tracker.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 comes with heart rate tracker.

Credit: Apple

Key feature of Apple AirPods Pro 3.

Key feature of Apple AirPods Pro 3.

Credit: AppleAp

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 19:28 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechEarphonesearbudsAirPods ProTWS earbudsheart rateActive Noise Cancellation

Follow us on :

Follow Us