<p>Apple on Tuesday (September 9) launched the all-new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-awe-dropping-event-live-updates-iphone-17-iphone-17-air-iphone-17-pro-airpods-pro-3-watch-ultra-watch-series-11-and-more-3719992">AirPods Pro 3rd gen series</a> with big upgrades not just in terms of design, but also internal hardware.</p><p>As noted above, the AirPods Pro 3 features new design with compact form factor, a bit smaller than the predecessor. But, it will be able to fit more comfortably on more people with different ear sizes than before. Also, AirPods feature foam-infused ear tips that now come in five sizes — including a new XXS size.</p> .Google Search's advanced AI Mode now supports Hindi language in India.<p>Also, AirPods Pro 3 are made with 40 percent recycled content, including 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery and 65 percent recycled plastic in the case.</p><p>It has in-ear design and features IP57 water splash resistant, a first for any AirPods to date.</p>.<p>Another first we see in the AirPods Pro 3 is Apple’s smallest custom-built heart rate sensor. It houses a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor that shines invisible infrared light pulsed at 256 times per second to measure light absorption in blood flow. Combined with sensor fusion from the AirPods Pro accelerometers, gyroscope, GPS, and a new on-device AI model on iPhone, users can perform up to 50 different workout types, track their heart rate and calories burned, close their Move ring, and earn awards in the Fitness app.</p>.<p>Further, the new AirPods 3 supports Live Translation. Initially, it will be able to translate in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish in real-time. Later, it will support four more languages— Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese by the end of the year.</p><p>It also comes with improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capabilities thanks to ultra-low noise microphones and advanced computational audio, which combined with new foam-infused ear tips, promise to deliver greater passive noise isolation.</p><p>It also comes with bigger battery and be able to deliver eight hours of audio playback with ANC on. </p><p>The new AirPods Pro 3 is available for pre-order from September 9 and hit stores on September 19. It costs Rs 25,900.</p>.Apple Hebbal: South India's first Apple Store opens in Bengaluru .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>