Apple India expands Apple Care+ with theft and loss coverage for iPhone
Also, Apple for the first time offering monthly plans starting at Rs 1,049 per month (Rs 10,499/year) or Rs 1,449/month (Rs 14,499/year) with Theft & Loss option for the latest iPhone 17 series and Air models. For older iPhones, it is available for Rs 799 per month.
AppleCare gives our customers peace of mind knowing that their products are protected and supported by Apple experts. With today’s updates in India, we’re making it easier and more affordable to get trusted protection, including access to our most complete coverage for iPhone.
Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing