<p>In previous iOS update, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/ios-18-top-india-specific-features-coming-to-iphones-this-year-3089809">Apple had introduced the live voicemail feature </a>that allows callers to leave an audio message whenever the receiver fails to answer the call. This allowed the latter to screen the message and based on urgency, he/she would return the call.</p><p>Now, with the latest iOS 26 update, Apple is further improving the user experience by bringing the new call screen feature to curb spam and marketing calls.</p><p>Whenever the iPhone receives a call from unknown number not in the contact list, the phone app will automatically ask the person to identify themselves and the reason for the call. The user can view the audio transcription as the phone app interacts with the unknown caller.</p><p>If the call is important, the user can decide to answer it by the pressing the green button.</p>.<p><strong>Here's how to turn on call screening feature on iPhone:</strong></p><p><strong>Step 1:</strong> Open the Settings app on your iPhone. </p><p><strong>Step 2:</strong> Scroll down and tap on Apps. </p><p><strong>Step 3:</strong> Find and tap on the Phone app. </p><p><strong>Step 4:</strong> Scroll down within the Phone settings to find the Screen Unknown Callers section. </p><p><strong>Step 5:</strong> Select 'Ask Reason for Calling' to enable call screening for numbers not in your contacts. </p><p><strong>Step 6:</strong> Once turned on, the phone app will ask the caller for their reason for calling, and then the call will ring on the iPhone with the provided information before he/she decide whether to answer. </p><p>Users can also select 'Silence' to have calls from unknown numbers automatically silenced, sent to voicemail, and moved to the Unknown Callers list. </p><p><strong>List of iPhones eligible for iOS 26 update:</strong></p><p>iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE (2nd gen).</p><p>In a related development, iOS 26 also brings an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered value-added feature that can enhance the battery life of the iPhone.</p><p>Once turned on, Adaptive Power can lower screen brightness, limit background activity, and make performance adjustments to conserve power throughout the day. It can also automatically turn on Low Power Mode when the iPhone's battery reaches the 20 per cent mark.</p>