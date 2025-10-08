Menu
Apple iOS 26: iPhones can now screen calls from unknown numbers to curb spam

Whenever the iPhone receives a call from unknown number not in the contact list, the phone app will automatically ask the person to identify themselves and the reason for the call.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 09:57 IST
iOS 26 brings new call screening feature to iPhones.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

