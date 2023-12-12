Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max can now record spatial videos

Just a few hours ago, Apple began rolling out the iOS 17.2 update to all eligible iPhones. Beside the Journal app, and security fixes, the new update brings a very special camera feature exclusive to the latest iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models.
“iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature the most powerful camera systems we’ve ever developed, including the best video quality in any smartphone. And now, we’re setting a new bar for what’s possible, enabling users to record special moments just as they happened. Spatial videos are magical, and we can’t wait for users to experience them on Apple Vision Pro early next year,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.
Spatial Video recording sample
Credit: Apple
Here's how to turn on spatial video:
Once upgraded to the latest iOS 17.2, iPhone 15 Pro models will be able to record spatial videos.
Step 1: Settings >> Camera >> Formats >> scroll down, and turn on the Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro tab
Here's how to enable Spatial Video recording on the iPhone 15 Pro models.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Here's how to record spatial video on iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max:
With the Camera app open in Video mode, rotate the iPhone to landscape orientation, tap the spatial video on-screen button (Vision Pro device-shaped icon), and then tap record.
iPhone starts recording video from both the advanced Main and Ultra Wide cameras and scales the field of view from the Ultra Wide camera to match that of the Main camera, which is then saved into a single video file.
Spatial video will be recorded by ultra wide camera and main camera of the iPhone 145 Pro Max.
Credit: Apple
Spatial videos are captured in full HD (1080p) at 30 frames per second in standard dynamic range. With advanced computational videography techniques and HEVC compression, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be able to store multimedia content in a compact file size.
And, when the user gets hold of the Apple Vision Pro early next year, he/she can view the same videos in 3D on the spatial computer device.
Spatial Video will apprear in 3D on Vision Pro spatial computer.
Credit: Apple
It should be noted that the spatial video recorded on iPhone 15 Pro models can be shared with other iPhones and devices and can be viewed in normal 2D video format.
Also, all the spatial video recordings on the iPhone 15 Pro models will be automatically stored separately in a dedicated album aptly called 'Spatial'.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.