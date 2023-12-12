Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max can now record spatial videos

Just a few hours ago, Apple began rolling out the iOS 17.2 update to all eligible iPhones. Beside the Journal app, and security fixes, the new update brings a very special camera feature exclusive to the latest iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models.

“iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature the most powerful camera systems we’ve ever developed, including the best video quality in any smartphone. And now, we’re setting a new bar for what’s possible, enabling users to record special moments just as they happened. Spatial videos are magical, and we can’t wait for users to experience them on Apple Vision Pro early next year,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.