Apple iPhone 15 series, Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 hit stores in India

Last week, Apple unveiled the new generation iPhone 15, and 15 Pro along with Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2.
Now, As promised, Apple on Friday (September 22) rolled out the company's latest hardware to stores around the world including India.
Prospective customers can buy the devices off the shelves at physical stores across India. Apple is offering lucrative discounts with partner banks and also good trade-in credit on older iPhones up to Rs 67,000 for customers to get the latest iPhone 15 series models.
Even Vijay Sales, Croma, Imagine, and other authorised retailers too offering good deals on the latest Apple devices.
Add to that Reliance Jio too, is providing exclusive deals too. Customers who purchase the iPhone 15 series at Reliance Retail stores, Reliance digital online, or JioMart are eligible for a complimentary plan of Rs 399 per month for 6 months (3 GB/day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/day). This results in complimentary benefits worth Rs 2,394. This offer is applicable for new prepaid activations on plans Rs 149 or above.
If customers don't like to stand in long queues at the store, rapid delivery service provider Blinkit is offering iPhone 15 home delivery within minutes after the purchase. However, the quick delivery service is limited to four cities- Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. Blinkit customers will be able to avail no no-cost EMI, low-cost EMI, and cashback up to Rs 5,000 on eligible HDFC cards.
The new iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max are available with prices starting at Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900, Rs 1,34,900, and Rs 1,59,900, respectively.
Apple Watch Series 9 price starts at Rs 41,900, and Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900.
And, Apple Watch Ultra 2 which comes in single 49mm size costs Rs 89,900.
Apple iPhone 15 series: Here's what you need to know
The regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come with big upgrades in terms of camera. For the first time, Apple is bringing a 48MP main camera and a new telephoto lens with 2X zoom.
Also, they feature a Dynamic Island display design, which was limited to only the Pro models. Also, it comes with an A16 Bionic chipset.
On the other hand, the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max feature Titanium case, a first for any iPhone to date. Also, they come with an all-new triple-camera setup and support 5X optical zoom and also feature 3nm class Apple A17 Pro, the world's most powerful chipset on a mobile.
Furthermore, the Pro models feature an Action button, which replaces the mute button. Users can programme it with several functions such as launching the camera, turning on/off the torch, and more.
Also, all four iPhone 15 models, for the first time ever are coming with a USB-C port, eliminating the need for any additional lightning cable. Now, users can use the same Type-C charger used for iPads and MacBooks.
Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 3
Both the devices come with a new S9 System-on-Chip (SoC), which promises faster and smoother performance than the previous iteration. Also, thanks to the new SoC, Siri will be able to respond quicker than ever before.
With the new heart rate sensor, gyro, and other advanced systems, the new Watches now support the double tap feature, which enables users to perform more functions single-handedly. For instance, you can answer or turn off the timer just by touching your index finger and thumb twice in quick succession.
Furthermore, with the latest Ultra Band 2 chipset, the watches can help find their misplaced iPhone more precisely than ever before.
The most notable aspect of the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 is that Apple is offering carbon-neutral options for customers. From internal components to exterior casing and even shipping, the company has substantially reduced the carbon footprint during the manufacturing and delivery to the customer.
