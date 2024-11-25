Home
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Key camera features you should know

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with a new camera control, and a dedicated button to capture photos and videos instantly without wasting time. Also, it houses a new 48MP Fusion primary camera on the back.
ohit KVN
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 13:58 IST

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera Samples.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 25 November 2024, 13:58 IST
