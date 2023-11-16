Apple Pencil (USB-C) Review: Reliable handy tool for fun and work

Apple, earlier in the month rolled out the new Pencil with USB-C port. Costing just Rs 7,900, it is the most affordable Apple stylus available in the market.
I have been using the new Pencil for a little over a week and here's what I think about Apple's latest iPad tool.
Design and build quality
The new Apple Pencil retains the signature design elements such as the premium matte finish of the previous iterations. It also has a soft sensitive pointy tip. There is a magnet-laced flat edge that allows it to attach to the iPad. Also, for the fingers, it offers a good grip to scribble and do other work on the iPad screen.
Apple Pencil with USB-C.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
On the other side, Pencil flaunts the familiar rounded top. It has a sliding cap, unique to the latest iteration. It protects the USB-C charging port from dirt.
Apple Pencil with USB-C.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Initially, I was a little skeptical about how strong the sliding cap would be. It is not as fragile as I assumed. The cap doesn't dislodge fully from the Pencil; it slides in and out with ease and stays attached to the tip when charging.
It is sturdy and one can notice the soft pull of the magnet when closing the cap back to its position.
Apple Pencil with USB-C.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Having said that, please do not try to push your luck by pulling the cap too hard. Also, I recommend elders to keep the Pencil away from the curious little kids (particularly those under-12 age group) at home. The pointy tip and the cap of the Pencil are unlikely to survive children's mischievous acts. Keep the Pencil in a safe place and use it only when required.
FYI: Apple offers Pencil Tips (a pack of four) for Rs 1,900 on its official online store in India.
User-experience
Like any other Apple device and accessories, the latest Pencil seamlessly syncs with the iPad. In addition to iPad 10th Gen, it is compatible with other premium models with a USB-C port such as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Gen and newer), 11-inch iPad Pro (all models), Air (4th Gen and newer) and the iPad mini(6th gen).
Thanks to iPadOS, it gets instantly recognized and several features are baked into it for people to make good use of the Pencil for work and fun activities.
There are handy shortcuts such as the left corner swipe gesture that allows users to take screenshots and do the same thing in the right corner, the Notes app pops up on the screen to help you instantly start writing notes. It has low latency and offers a natural pencil-like writing experience on the Notes app.
Users can add custom features or shortcuts for swipe gestures with Apple Pencil.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Like the high-end Pencil (2nd Gen), the latest affordable iteration supports pixel-perfect precision and low latency, which offers a natural writing experience on note-taking apps.
Also, the iPads have become so intelligent, they can accurately recognize the words even with shabby handwriting. As you can see in the sample below, it can instantly turn handwritten notes into typed format.
iPadOS 17-run iPad Air (5th gen) can easily recognise and convert handwritten notes to typed format instantly.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
And, it also supports tilt sensitivity, which comes in handy with creative work like producing customised digital greeting cards and drawings. Doing artwork with the new Pencil on the iPad is such a pleasurable experience.
On iPad Pro, the new Pencil support the Hover feature, where in user can preview an app or offer tool pallete options such as pencil, brush, eraser, and colours. And also, erase with precision.
Apple Pencil with USB-C.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
However, the new Pencil doesn't support the double tap feature to switch between tools, which is possible only on the premium 2nd gen model.
And, the Pencil tip is not as ultra pressure-sensitive as on the 2nd Gen. But, the new Apple stylus still can deliver great writing notes and creative doodling on fun drawing apps.
Apple Pencil with USB-C.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Once fully charged, it can last for several days and weeks depending on how much one uses. Apple has incorporated a smart feature wherein the Pencil instantly goes in to sleep state when attached to the side of the iPad and this ensures the battery doesn't drain when not in use.
Apple Pencil with USB-C.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Final thoughts
Apple's latest Pencil stylus is really good handy tool. Though it costs less than the other Pencil (1st and 2nd Gen), the company like with all of its products has not compromised much in terms of build quality and performing productive and creative activities.
