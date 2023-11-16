Apple Pencil (USB-C) Review: Reliable handy tool for fun and work

Apple, earlier in the month rolled out the new Pencil with USB-C port. Costing just Rs 7,900, it is the most affordable Apple stylus available in the market.

I have been using the new Pencil for a little over a week and here's what I think about Apple's latest iPad tool.

Design and build quality

The new Apple Pencil retains the signature design elements such as the premium matte finish of the previous iterations. It also has a soft sensitive pointy tip. There is a magnet-laced flat edge that allows it to attach to the iPad. Also, for the fingers, it offers a good grip to scribble and do other work on the iPad screen.