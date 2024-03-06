Apple rolls out iOS 17.4 with major security features and more

After multiple rounds of beta testing, Apple has rolled out the major update iOS 17.4 to iPhones.
The latest 1.7GB iOS 17.4 update comes with a whole lot of value-added features including new emojis, call identification, post-quantum cryptography security upgrade, and transcription option on Podcasts, in addition to bug fixes and security patches.
New emojis include mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads.
With iOS 17.4, Apple is bringing a new encryption protocol called Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQ3), which is designed to protect the iMessage app on iPhone against hackers using high-end quantum computers.
PQ3 is touted to have the strongest security attributes of any at-scale messaging protocol in the world. With this upgrade, iMessage will be the most secure messaging platform globally.
The new iOS 17.4 also introduces the Call Identification feature. Every time a call comes from an Apple-verified enterprise, the phone app will display the business name, logo, and department name.
With the latest update, the iPhone offers a new option for users to enable digital assistant Siri to announce messages in local languages. In India, it supports Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Gujarati.
Now, Battery Health in Settings will show more details such as battery cycle count, manufacture date, and first use. But, this feature is exclusive to iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models only.
The iOS 17.4 update brings a transcription feature to the Apple Podcasts app, but initially, it will support four languages-- English, Spanish, French and German.
Also, iOS 17.4 update will allow users side-load apps on iPhones from third-party digital marketplaces. However, this will be limited to European Union regions only.
The new iOS 17.4 update also fixes critical security loopholes in the Safari browser, AirDrop app, and accessibility features that could have allowed bad actors to steal the private details of the users.
Other noteworthy improvements coming with iOS 17.4 are as follows:
--Stolen Device Protection supports the option for increased security in all locations
--Call Identification displays Apple-verified business name, logo, and department name when available
--Business updates in Messages for Business provide trusted information for order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts or other transactions you opt into
--Apple Cash virtual card numbers enable you to pay with Apple Cash at merchants that don’t yet accept Apple Pay by typing in your number from Wallet or using Safari AutoFill
--Fixes an issue where contact pictures are blank in Find My
--Fixes an issue for Dual SIM users where the phone number changes from primary to secondary and is visible to a group they have messaged
List of iPhones eligible for iOS 17.4:
Apple iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd Gen) and iPhone SE (3rd Gen).
Here's how to install iOS 17.4 update on your iPhone:
Via OTA (Over-The-Air)
Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.
Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update
Via manual installation through Apple iTunes
Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.
Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.
Step 2: Insert your iPhone if it isn't already.
Step 3: Tap on the iPhone icon in the top left navigation.
Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click Restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.
Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.
Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted to continue with the upgrade.
