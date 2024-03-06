Apple rolls out iOS 17.4 with major security features and more

After multiple rounds of beta testing, Apple has rolled out the major update iOS 17.4 to iPhones.

The latest 1.7GB iOS 17.4 update comes with a whole lot of value-added features including new emojis, call identification, post-quantum cryptography security upgrade, and transcription option on Podcasts, in addition to bug fixes and security patches.

New emojis include mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads.

With iOS 17.4, Apple is bringing a new encryption protocol called Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQ3), which is designed to protect the iMessage app on iPhone against hackers using high-end quantum computers.

PQ3 is touted to have the strongest security attributes of any at-scale messaging protocol in the world. With this upgrade, iMessage will be the most secure messaging platform globally.