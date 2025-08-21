<p>Apple has released a new iOS 18.6.2 update with critical security patch to fix a zero-day vulnerability in iPhones.</p><p>For the uninitiated, zero-day means a software security vulnerability, where the concerned experts (in this case, engineers at Apple) were previously unaware of its existence, but some hackers may have exploited it to attack systems.</p><p>There is said to be security vulnerability in iPhone wherein while processing an image sent through messages or emails may cause memory corruption. Some threat actors may have already used this loophole to target a certain high-value individuals.</p>.Google Flights app gets AI-powered Flight Deals tool to fetch affordable ticket options.<p>Apple iPhone owners advised to update their devices to the latest version as soon as possible.</p><p>“Processing a malicious image file may result in memory corruption. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals.,” reads iOS security change-log note on Apple Support page.</p><p>Similar to iPhone, Apple has released similar security patch with iPadOS 18.6.2 update to iPads.</p><p><strong>List of iPhone models eligible for iOS 18.6 update:</strong></p><p>iPhone 16, 16e, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd generation or newer version).</p><p><strong>List of iPad variants eligible for iPadOS 18.6 update:</strong></p><p>iPad Pro (M4), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen and newer versions), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st gen and newer models), iPad Air (M2), iPad Air (3rd gen and newer variant), iPad (7th gen and later), and the iPad mini (5th gen and newer versions).</p><p><strong>Here's how to install iOS/iPadOS 18.6 on iPhones and iPads:</strong></p><p>Via OTA (Over-The-Air)</p><p>Prerequisite: Users who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device has more than 50 per cent battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS/iPadOS update.</p><p>Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update</p><p>Via manual installation through Apple iTunes</p><p>Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, go to About and then check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.</p><p>Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.</p><p>Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.</p><p>Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch in the top left navigation.</p><p>Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device, and alternatively, you can click Restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.</p><p>Step 5: An update should be recognised, click on Download and Update in the pop-up menu and agree to the terms or conditions.</p><p>Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted to continue with the upgrade.</p>.Apple may ditch regular iPhone 18 model for foldable iPhone in 2026.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>