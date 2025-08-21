Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Apple rolls out iOS 18.6.2 with critical security patch to iPhones

Similar to iPhone, Apple has released similar security patch with iPadOS 18.6.2 update to iPads.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 11:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 11:33 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH Techsecuritycyber securityiPaduser privacyiOS UpdateZero-dayZero-day vulnerability

Follow us on :

Follow Us