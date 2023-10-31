JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Apple 'Scary fast' Event Highlights: New iMac, MacBook Pro PCs with M3 silicon announced

The new M3 silicon is said to come with significant upgrade over M2 series in terms of CPU speed and performance.
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 01:00 IST

Follow Us

24:3431 Oct 2023

Thanks for tuning in for the Apple 'Scary fast' event live updates

24:3031 Oct 2023

New iMac with M3 silicon launched

[object Object]
24:3031 Oct 2023

New MacBook Pro series is now available next week 

24:2731 Oct 2023

The new MacBook Pro devices feature Liquid Retina XDR display, significant performance upgrade over the predecessors and offer 22 hours of battery life

[object Object]
24:1631 Oct 2023

The new MacBook Pro comes with two sizes-- 14-inch and 16-inch

[object Object]
24:1431 Oct 2023

3nm class Apple M3 family of silicon series are touted to be the most powerful PC chipsets in the industry

[object Object]
24:1131 Oct 2023

New M3 silicon family-- M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max

They promise bigger leap in performance in terms of CPU and GPU speeds and efficiency not just over predecessors, but also against current crop of competitor chipsets.

[object Object]
[object Object]
24:0431 Oct 2023

Tim Cook kicks off Apple 'Scary fast' Event, promises most powerful Macs tonight

[object Object]

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

Apple

23:4830 Oct 2023

Watch the Apple's 'Scary fast' event here

23:4830 Oct 2023

CEO Tim Cook all set for the Apple Scary fast event

(Published 30 October 2023, 23:48 IST)
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechMacBook ProiPad miniApple EventHalloweenApple Silicon

Follow us on