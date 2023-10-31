Apple 'Scary fast' Event Highlights: New iMac, MacBook Pro PCs with M3 silicon announced
The new M3 silicon is said to come with significant upgrade over M2 series in terms of CPU speed and performance.
New iMac with M3 silicon launched
New MacBook Pro series is now available next week
The new MacBook Pro devices feature Liquid Retina XDR display, significant performance upgrade over the predecessors and offer 22 hours of battery life
The new MacBook Pro comes with two sizes-- 14-inch and 16-inch
3nm class Apple M3 family of silicon series are touted to be the most powerful PC chipsets in the industry
New M3 silicon family-- M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max
They promise bigger leap in performance in terms of CPU and GPU speeds and efficiency not just over predecessors, but also against current crop of competitor chipsets.
Tim Cook kicks off Apple 'Scary fast' Event, promises most powerful Macs tonight
CEO Tim Cook all set for the Apple Scary fast event
