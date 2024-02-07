Apple's new patent hints at rugged iPhone with 'underwater mode'

Before any groundbreaking features Apple introduces with its products, the Cupertino-based company performs extensive testing. And, if it has any unique selling point (USP), Apple gets a patent to ensure the iPhone stands out among rival brands.

Now, the US tech major has won a patent that can enable the iPhone to work in extreme conditions and even deep undersea.

The patent was filed in 2021 and now, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has formally awarded it to the company.

Based on the sketch(below) in the patent application, the rugged iPhone will have a new 'underwater mode'. It is likely to be similar to the 'dive mode' on Apple's Watch Ultra series.

However, unlike the smart wearable, which can sustain water pressure up to 100 metres (ISO standard 22810:2010), the iPhone will be able to survive only up to 40 meters. It is still good, as no other phone in the market has such capability.