Apple's new patent hints at rugged iPhone with 'underwater mode'

Before any groundbreaking features Apple introduces with its products, the Cupertino-based company performs extensive testing. And, if it has any unique selling point (USP), Apple gets a patent to ensure the iPhone stands out among rival brands.
Now, the US tech major has won a patent that can enable the iPhone to work in extreme conditions and even deep undersea.
The patent was filed in 2021 and now, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has formally awarded it to the company.
Based on the sketch(below) in the patent application, the rugged iPhone will have a new 'underwater mode'. It is likely to be similar to the 'dive mode' on Apple's Watch Ultra series.
However, unlike the smart wearable, which can sustain water pressure up to 100 metres (ISO standard 22810:2010), the iPhone will be able to survive only up to 40 meters. It is still good, as no other phone in the market has such capability.
Sketch of rugged iPhone with Underwater mode.
Photo Credit: Apple Patent document published on USPTO website.
The patent indicates that Apple may bring a standalone rugged iPhone model on the lines of Watch Ultra, for outdoor junkies who love trekking and deepsea diving.
The sketch also shows the iPhone with a big notch, last seen in the iPhone 14, and 14 Plus series. Now, the new iPhone 15 series has a smaller top camera module with a FaceID security system.
We may see a rugged iPhone with a newer design and come with frame made of special alloy, way more sturdier than we see on the current crop of iPhones, to survive the drops on uneven surfaces and be able to work in extreme environmental conditions.
Samsung has an XCover series with US Military Standard MIL-STD-810H certification. The device is capable of functioning in extreme conditions with temperatures ranging from 55 degrees Celsius to -4 degrees Celsius. And, the display supports wet touch and glove mode too.
With the new rugged iPhone, Apple will find takers among niche outdoor junkies, who have already embraced the Watch Ultra series.
However, we are not sure how soon Apple plans to bring the iPhone 'Ultra' series rugged model with 'underwater mode' to the market.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.