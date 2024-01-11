CES 2024: Google brings Quick Share and more features to Android devices

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 event, Google announced several new features coming to multiple branded Android phones and Google TVs.
In collaboration with Samsung, Google has created the new Quick Share feature. It is an improved version of the existing Nearby Share feature on Android phones.
With the Quick Share feature, Android phone owners will be able to exchange files, files, and even long videos instantly with nearby phones similar to Apple AirDrop for iPhones.
The new Quick Share will be an in-built sharing feature coming soon to all Android phones and Chromebooks through a software update.
Google has also announced that it is working with LG and other computer makers to expand Quick Share to Windows PCs as a pre-installed app.
Quick Share feature is scheduled to roll-out to Android phones in February 2024.
Photo Credit: Google
As far as privacy is concerned, users will have full control over who can view their device name while sharing files. In the phone’s settings, the user gets options-- only your contacts or just your own devices--to send files.
All the devices with the Nearby Share feature will get the Quick Share in February.
Google also revealed that the Bluetooth-based Fast Pair feature for phones to instantly connect with earphones will soon be coming to Google TVs.
TikTok app now supports direct casting on Google TVs.
Photo Credit: Google
The update will first reach Chromecast with Google TV and later to other third-party Google TV devices.
With this feature, Google TV users will be able to seamlessly pair with nearby speakers and earphones with less hassle.
And, Google revealed TikTok app (in the US and other regions) will now support Google TV with Chromecast. Users can play TikTok content from Android phones to smart TVs.
Pixel phone and Pixel tablet get spatial awareness feature.
Photo Credit: Google
Search engine giant is also bringing spatial awareness features to the Pixel phone. With this feature, connected Android devices at home automatically connect with Pixel phones.
For instance, if a Pixel phone user listening to a music track or podcast, on Spotify and YouTube Music, enters home, it automatically connects and the content gets played on a docked Pixel Tablet in the living room or bedroom.
And, Google is bringing the Matter interoperability feature to Android phones and its smart home gadgets-- Nest Hub, Nest Mini, or compatible TV. New Matter devices launching in later this year, can be added to home networks and locally controlled with the Google Home app.
