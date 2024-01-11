CES 2024: Google brings Quick Share and more features to Android devices

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 event, Google announced several new features coming to multiple branded Android phones and Google TVs.

In collaboration with Samsung, Google has created the new Quick Share feature. It is an improved version of the existing Nearby Share feature on Android phones.

With the Quick Share feature, Android phone owners will be able to exchange files, files, and even long videos instantly with nearby phones similar to Apple AirDrop for iPhones.

The new Quick Share will be an in-built sharing feature coming soon to all Android phones and Chromebooks through a software update.

Google has also announced that it is working with LG and other computer makers to expand Quick Share to Windows PCs as a pre-installed app.