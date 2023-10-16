CMF Power 65W GaN charger review: Must-have travel gadget companion

In late September, CMF, the subsidiary of Nothing Inc. made a global debut with the launch of three products--Watch Pro, Buds Pro along Power 65W GaN charger in India.
While Nothing products cater to premium consumers, CMF gadgets are made for the masses with a limited budget.
CMF Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and GaN charger are priced at Rs 4,499, Rs 3,499, and Rs 2,999, respectively. They are the most affordable in their respective product categories. But, having said that, the company hasn't compromised much on build quality to cut costs.
I have been using the GaN charger for more than two weeks and here are my thoughts on CMF's mobile accessory.
Build quality and design
CMF's GaN charger looks like any regular 3-in-1 multi-device charger, but it is very different in several aspects. It flaunts a compact design language measuring 56.6 x 55 x 30 mm in dimensions and weighs 150.7 g.
Unlike most traditional chargers, which are made of silicon-based material, CMF's travel adaptor is made from gallium nitride (GaN). It is said to be 1,000 times more efficient and requires fewer components to make a charger compared to silicon.
CMF Power 65W GaN charger.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Also, GaN-based chargers can dissipate heat faster and more efficiently manage charging multiple devices at a time.
CMF GaN Charger though gets warm a bit but never goes out of control. It is tested at high temperatures up to 45 degrees for close to 96 hours.
It supports most of the global fast-charging protocols such as PD3.0, QC4.0+/3.0/2.0, SCP, FCP, PPS, AFC, Samsung 9V2A, DCP, and Apple 2.4A. It is also compatible with MFI-certified cables and can charge a laptop, tablet, smartphone, and even your smartwatch.
CMF Power 65W GaN charger.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Given high cases of voltage fluctuations in India, the CMF GaN Charger comes with multiple safeguards against short circuits, and sudden high voltage-induced overheating and it is flame resistant too.
As advertised, it manages to deliver optimal performance across a range of tech products. It houses two Type-C ports and one Type-A port. When used with just one of two Type C ports, it can deliver up to a maximum of 65W charging speed. And, with just Type USB A, it can support a maximum of 36W.
When both the USB-C ports are used, the charging speed gets reduced to 45W and 20W speeds. If only one USB-C port and USB-A are used, the charging speed will be 45W and 18W, respectively.
And, when all three ports are put to use, the charger speed will be 45W, 7.5W, and 7.5W, respectively.
CMF Power 65W GaN charger.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Final thoughts
CMF has done a fine job with the Power 65W GaN charger. Even with a low price tag, it has exceptional build quality and most importantly, the gadget excels with efficient heat dissipation capability.
Like the CMF Buds Pro, the Power 65W GaN charger is an extremely good value-for-money travel companion. It is best suited for corporates who travel a lot with multiple gadgets in their backpack.
Also, even for regular people, CMF's latest GaN can replace old chargers at home. This one product is enough to charge three devices at time and that to safely, with less worry of any overheating issue.
