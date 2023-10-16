CMF Power 65W GaN charger review: Must-have travel gadget companion

In late September, CMF, the subsidiary of Nothing Inc. made a global debut with the launch of three products--Watch Pro, Buds Pro along Power 65W GaN charger in India.

While Nothing products cater to premium consumers, CMF gadgets are made for the masses with a limited budget.

CMF Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and GaN charger are priced at Rs 4,499, Rs 3,499, and Rs 2,999, respectively. They are the most affordable in their respective product categories. But, having said that, the company hasn't compromised much on build quality to cut costs.

I have been using the GaN charger for more than two weeks and here are my thoughts on CMF's mobile accessory.

Build quality and design

CMF's GaN charger looks like any regular 3-in-1 multi-device charger, but it is very different in several aspects. It flaunts a compact design language measuring 56.6 x 55 x 30 mm in dimensions and weighs 150.7 g.

Unlike most traditional chargers, which are made of silicon-based material, CMF's travel adaptor is made from gallium nitride (GaN). It is said to be 1,000 times more efficient and requires fewer components to make a charger compared to silicon.