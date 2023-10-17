CMF Watch Pro review: Packed with features that matter

CMF, the subsidiary of Nothing Inc made its global debut with the launch of Watch Pro along with Buds Pro and Power 65W GaN charger in India.
The Watch Pro comes in two variants-- Metallic Grey and Dark Grey for Rs 4,999 and Rs 4,499, respectively. Our review unit is the latter. I have been using it for more than two weeks, and here are my thoughts on budget smart wearable.
Design and build quality
Like the retail box, the Watch Pro comes with a minimalist design language. The package made of sturdy plastic comes with the Watch, a charging cable and a user guide.
Keeping true to its ethos Colour, Material and Finish (CMF), the company has ensured the new smart wearable is unique and stand out among its peers.
The Watch Pro flaunts an aluminium alloy-based metallic case with a bright display in a curved squarish design. Weighing just 47g, it is really light and you don't notice any weight on the wrist even with high humidity, unless you are wearing it too tightly. The soft silicone strap is really sturdy, but the only qualm is that the strap has to be tucked inwards, which is a bit of a hassle while putting on the watch in the morning.
On the bright side, the Watch Pro comes with IP68 rating, meaning the users can take it for a swim. However, it can sustain up to 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes only.
CMF Watch Pro.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Also, the big 1.96-inch AMOLED (410x502p) display is amazing. It comes with a pixel density of 332 (pixels per inch) and supports up to 600 nits peak brightness. The screen is of really high quality and has enough brightness to ensure clearing viewing notifications without having to bring the wrist close to the face to read them.
Even when outdoors, I was easily able to screen who was calling and also read messages without any issues at all. There is also Always on Display mode, but it comes with a black-and-white scheme to reduce battery consumption.
CMF Watch Pro.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Even the speaker on the Watch is good too. I was able to hear the voice of the person on the other side clearly and even the mic is really good too.
User interface
Like the Nothing Phone's unique dot matric font and minimalistic UI, the CMF Watch Pro gives out a similar vibe in terms of interface and colour scheme. Even on the official phone app (CMF Watch) too.
CMF Watch Pro.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The UI is very simple and easy to understand find the right feature and set daily targets for the day.
On the Watch Pro, simple left and right swap gestures get you all widgets, notifications (swipe up), and phone calls (left swipe), and by swiping right, you can view Activities (stand, move, steps), heart rate reading, weather sleep, and again circle back home screen.
With swipe down, you can get all the shortcuts to screen brightness, do not disturb mode, see battery life, torch and settings.
And, if you press the lone side button over the speaker, you can directly get access to apps and features such as Find My Phone, alarm, stopwatch, timers and more in a listed format.
CMF Watch mobile app UI.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Also, the CMF Watch app offers close to 30 creative watch faces, which by the way all look fancy and cool.
It may not have auto exercise detection but supports 110 activities. The user has to manually select one and do the workout. It can calculate calories burned and monitor heart rate. With the GPS feature, user can track their route when outdoors.
Besides heart rate, CMF Watch Pro can track stress, help you monitor sleep patterns and also read out SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation). There is also a breathing app, which helps users take a moment of busy work in the office and do breathing exercise to relax and get refreshed.
CMF Watch mobile app UI.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Besides those features, CMF Watch Pro can automatically track the number of steps the owner walks throughout the day and also how many times I stand up to walk and the minutes I exercise.
Users can set their daily goal for the day in terms of calories, steps and movement (in km) on the CMF Watch app. This way, over time, to keep themselves motivated, can increase the target and get into better shape steadily without any shortcuts.
As far as the battery life is concerned, it can easily last for 10 days under normal usage with a single full charge. The retail box comes with a two-pin charger cable.
Final thoughts
Considering the overall aspects, Watch Pro is way superior compared to all its peers in the sub-Rs 6,000 price segment.
CMF Watch Pro.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It has really good build quality and comes with the right set of features to help people track their physical and sporting activities, and health-related metrics and lead a disciplined routine.
The user interface is super simple; even a first-time smartwatch user can easily get the hang of the device's settings within a few hours of usage.
