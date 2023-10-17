CMF Watch Pro review: Packed with features that matter

CMF, the subsidiary of Nothing Inc made its global debut with the launch of Watch Pro along with Buds Pro and Power 65W GaN charger in India.

The Watch Pro comes in two variants-- Metallic Grey and Dark Grey for Rs 4,999 and Rs 4,499, respectively. Our review unit is the latter. I have been using it for more than two weeks, and here are my thoughts on budget smart wearable.

Design and build quality

Like the retail box, the Watch Pro comes with a minimalist design language. The package made of sturdy plastic comes with the Watch, a charging cable and a user guide.

Keeping true to its ethos Colour, Material and Finish (CMF), the company has ensured the new smart wearable is unique and stand out among its peers.

The Watch Pro flaunts an aluminium alloy-based metallic case with a bright display in a curved squarish design. Weighing just 47g, it is really light and you don't notice any weight on the wrist even with high humidity, unless you are wearing it too tightly. The soft silicone strap is really sturdy, but the only qualm is that the strap has to be tucked inwards, which is a bit of a hassle while putting on the watch in the morning.

On the bright side, the Watch Pro comes with IP68 rating, meaning the users can take it for a swim. However, it can sustain up to 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes only.