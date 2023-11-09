Deepavali 2023: Best smartphone gift options for loved ones

Oppo Find N3 Flip

If you are looking for a compact foldable phone, Find N3 Flip is the best option. It has a bigger cover display to reply to messages, receive calls, and take photos with ease. Also, the foldable display quality is great.

It sports a 3.26-inch vertical display with a Gorilla Glass Victus protective shield and features the trademark circular camera module at the left.

With a 17:9 aspect ratio, it supports 40 plus apps including Uber, Outlook, Gmail, and even Google Maps for navigation, and users need not open the widescreen.

Under the hood, it has a wider 6.8-inch full HD+ (2520 × 1080p) E6 AMOLED display, supports a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 403 (pixels per inch), and 21:9 aspect ratio.

It also houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Type-C port, stereo speakers, and dual-SIM slots.

It is powered by a 3.05GHz MediaTek Dimensity 3200 octa-core processor with Immortalis-G715 11-core GPU, Android 13-based ColorOS 13.2 OS, 12GB LPDDR5x RAM with 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC Flash charger.

It also boasts a triple-camera module--main 50MP (wide-angle Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8) + 48MP 114-degree ultra-wide (with Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2, support 4cm macro) + 32MP telephoto camera (with Sony IMX709 sensor, support 2X optical zoom). And, on the front, it features a autofocus 32MP (RGBW Sony IMX709 sensor, f/2.4). It costs Rs 94,999.

