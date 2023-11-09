Deepavali 2023: Best smartphone gift options for loved ones

Deepavali (Diwali), the festival of lights is celebrated with great fervour in India.
Besides bursting crackers, it is the time of the year for people to bring something new to the house and offer gifts to loved ones.
Here are some of the best smartphones that are worth presenting to your friends and family members:
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
It comes with a premium titanium case and is powered by 3nm class A17 Bionic, touted to be the world's most powerful mobile chipset. It also houses the feature-rich triple camera and can take brilliant photos in all light conditions. Also, the video recording is top-class, better than any competing branded phones.
OnePlus Open
OnePlus Open boasts several patented technology that ensures the device serves longer than any current crop of foldable phones. Also, the crease in the middle of the foldable phone is hardly visible and offers a great viewing experience.
It also comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 16gB RAM and photography hardware too, it boasts a Hasselblad system and features Sony's advanced camera sensors. It costs Rs 1,39,999.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
It is one of the most versatile premium smartphones in the market. The S Pen offers a unique user experience of writing notes naturally on a notepad. It comes in handy while creating PPTs right on the phone. Also, the display is amazing and delivers smooth performance with extreme gaming and other day-to-day tasks.
Oppo Find N3 Flip
If you are looking for a compact foldable phone, Find N3 Flip is the best option. It has a bigger cover display to reply to messages, receive calls, and take photos with ease. Also, the foldable display quality is great.
It sports a 3.26-inch vertical display with a Gorilla Glass Victus protective shield and features the trademark circular camera module at the left.
With a 17:9 aspect ratio, it supports 40 plus apps including Uber, Outlook, Gmail, and even Google Maps for navigation, and users need not open the widescreen.
Under the hood, it has a wider 6.8-inch full HD+ (2520 × 1080p) E6 AMOLED display, supports a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 403 (pixels per inch), and 21:9 aspect ratio.
It also houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Type-C port, stereo speakers, and dual-SIM slots.
It is powered by a 3.05GHz MediaTek Dimensity 3200 octa-core processor with Immortalis-G715 11-core GPU, Android 13-based ColorOS 13.2 OS, 12GB LPDDR5x RAM with 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC Flash charger.
It also boasts a triple-camera module--main 50MP (wide-angle Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8) + 48MP 114-degree ultra-wide (with Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2, support 4cm macro) + 32MP telephoto camera (with Sony IMX709 sensor, support 2X optical zoom). And, on the front, it features a autofocus 32MP (RGBW Sony IMX709 sensor, f/2.4). It costs Rs 94,999.
Google Pixel 8
If you particularly looking for the best camera phone, look no further than the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro.
With the new Pixel 8 series, Google has improved a lot, particularly with computational photography. The new Best Take feature is unique and offers users a second chance to get the right photo of a particular moment. For instance, in a group photo, there is always a person who closes their eyes or looks at the other and not the camera. With the Best Take feature, the phone utilizes all the images in the photos app and on-device algorithm, the Pixel 8 creates a blended image from a series of photos to get everyone’s best look. Users can select a particular person's face looking correctly to the camera and put it in the frame. It looks natural and there is no hint of an artificially placed face. There are several value-added features such as Photo Unblur, Motion photos, and more. Its prices start Rs 75,999.
iPhone 14 Plus
It comes with a reliable Apple A15 Bionic chipset and the dual camera on the iPhone 14 Plus can deliver remarkable photos in all light conditions.
It features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, True Tone technology with Ceramic Shield, and the case is made of aerospace-grade aluminium. It supports up to 1,200 nits brightness.
It houses the Apple 15 Bionic chipset, which comes with a 5-core GPU, 6-core CPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. It offers long battery life.
It sports a dual 12MP cameras— wide-angle (f/1.5) + ultra-wide-angle sensor (f/2.4) with 2X optical zoom out, 5X digital zoom, support sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, True Tone flash, photonics engine to deliver better low-light imaging. On the front, it comes with a 12MP FaceTime camera.
OnePlus 11R
It is a well-rounded upper-mid-range phone. It can support all popular games; the camera too is amazing. It features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3216 x 1440p) 2.75D flexible curved LPTO (v3.0)AMOLED screen with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield. It supports variable refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz), HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision and can offer peak brightness of up to 1300 nits.
Qualcomm’s 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with Adreno 740 GPU, 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB/512GB storage (UFS 4.0), and comes integrated with 5G modem and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charger.
It boasts a Hasselblad system-based triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 48MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2, 3.5cm macro) + 32MP RGBW telephoto lens (with 2x optical zoom, Sony IMX709 sensor) with LED flash on the back. And, a 16MP(f/2.4) front camera with full HD video recording capability.
Google Pixel 7a
Like all Pixel phones, it runs on the pure vanilla Android. It may not be great with gaming, but offers good performance with day-to-day tasks. However, very few can come close to its photography capabilities. This is the best alternative to the expensive Pixel 8.
Nothing Phone(2)
With the personalizable Glyph LED interface, Phone(2) offers a unique smartphone experience for users. It is powered by reliable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and is great for gaming too. Also, it offers a full-day battery life. Even the camera hardware is decent for its price.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
It features a 6.4-inch super AMOLED full HD+ display, supports 120Hz, Vision Booster, and comes with an Exynos 1380 octa-core processor with Android 13-based One UI 5.1, 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery and 128GB/256GB storage options.
It boasts triple-camera module-- 50MP main camera (f/1.8, autofocus, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide fixed-focus camera and 5MP macro sensor (f/2.4, fixed focus) with LED flash on the back. And, it also features 32MP front camera for selfies and video chatting. Its price starts at Rs 38,999.
iQOO Neo7 Pro
It comes with a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and up to 1500 nits brightness.
It features 4nm class Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 silicon with Adreno 730 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.
The phone houses a triple camera module-- main 50M (1/1.57-inch Samsung GN5 sensor, f/1.88, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide camera with (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.45) sensor. Its price starts at Rs 34,999.
Motorola Moto G54 5G
It comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) LCD screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 560 nits peak brightness.
It also features a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, Android 13-based My UX OS, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128/256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1Tb), and a 6,000mAh battery with 30W Turbocharging.
It sports a dual-camera module-- 50MP (f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide camera with LED flash, supports macro mode, and bokeh blur effect. And, it houses a 16MP (f/2.4) front camera. Both rear-side and front-facing cameras support full HD 1080p video recording. Its price starts at Rs 15,999.
Tecno Pova 5 Pro
The Pova 5 Pro features a premium 3D-textured design language with an Arc LED Interface feature at the back. Whenever the phone receives any notifications or calls, a synchronised light flash is triggered on the black flashes. Users also get the option to set the light flash sequence.
It features a 6.78-inch full HD+(2460×1080p) LCD screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, up to 580 nits brightness and the display is protected by NEG glass shield.
It also comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 13-based HiOS 13 OS, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UMCP internal storage (expandable), dual-camera module--50MP(f/1.6) + secondary AI camera with dual LED flash on the back, a 16MP(f/2.0) with LED flash and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W charger support. Its price starts at Rs 14,999.
Redmi Note 12
It sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, supports 1,200 nits peak brightness and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield and IP53 water splash-resistant rating.
Inside, it houses a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 CPU with Adreno 610 GPU, Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 1TB) and 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger in the box.
It also features a triple-camera module--main 48MP (f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back and a 13MP (f/2.0) camera on the front. Its price starts at Rs 17,999.
Redmi 12C
It flaunts a 6.71-inch HD+(1650 x 720p) display, fingerprint sensor on the back, triple slots (nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2 and microSD card), and comes with IP52 dust-and-water splash resistant rating.
It comes with Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/ 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 512GB), dual-camera module—50MP(f/1.8) + 2MP(f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back, a 5MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger. Its price starts at Rs 8,999.
