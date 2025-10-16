Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Deepavali 2025: Best smartphone options to gift this festival

Now, smartphones come with cutting-edge photography hardware. They can capture fantastic photos and help store wonderful memories.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 13:27 IST
Comments

Apple iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17.

Apple iPhone 17.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 & 10 Pro series

Google Pixel 10 Pro.

Google Pixel 10 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 13 and 13s series

OnePlus 13 5G.

OnePlus 13 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 13s.

OnePlus 13s.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15.

Xiaomi 15.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone Air

Apple iPhone Air.

Apple iPhone Air.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Reno14

Oppo Reno14 5G.

Oppo Reno14 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO Neo 10

iQOO Neo 10 5G.

iQOO Neo 10 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus 13R.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo V50

Vivo V50 series.

Vivo V50 series.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5.

OnePlus Nord 5.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco X7 Pro

Poco X7 Pro.

Poco X7 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO Z10

iQOO Z10 5G series.

iQOO Z10 5G series.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi 15

Xiaomi Redmi 15.

Xiaomi Redmi 15.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96

Motorola Moto G96 5G.

Motorola Moto G96 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

CMF Phone 2 Pro

CMF Phone 2 Pro.

CMF Phone 2 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy M36

Samsung Galaxy M36.

Samsung Galaxy M36.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

