Discord gets new teen safety feature, warning system and more

It is bringing new ‘Safety alerts’ which warns youngsters about the requests from anonymous people. For instance, when a teen receives a DM (Direct Message) from a user for the first time, Discord will send the safety alert to make recipient to double check if they want to reply. It will also offer links to block the user or view more safety tips to safeguard themselves if needed.

Furthermore, to prevent circulation of inappropriate content (through DM and group DM), Discord automatically blur the multimedia and the user will be made aware of the content. The blurring of content creates an extra step for teens to use caution when viewing the media. This feature will be available for anyone to opt in.

Also, Discord has a system that bans or blocks permanently anyone who violate the platform’s rules. Now, the company will first give a warning.