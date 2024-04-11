Dyson's Augmented Reality tool CleanTrace makes cleaning a fun activity

Cleaning one's home is a boring job—one has to move around with a vacuum cleaner the entire house and ensure every nook and cranny, as well as the furniture is covered.

Compared to earlier times, the emergence of lightweight cordless vacuum cleaners has made it less cumbersome. And, there are also smart robot cleaners, which can be scheduled to clean the floor every day. However, due to circular design limitations, they simply can't achieve 100-per-cent coverage and barely manage to clean the surface in corners and under the furniture.

Now, cordless vacuum cleaner pioneer Dyson has come up with an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) tool—CleanTrace—that gamifies home cleaning and also achieves precise and spotless cleaning.

The new CleanTrace tool on the MyDyson app for iOS makes use of the iPhone models' LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor to map the entire floor area of the house. And, once done, the owner can dock the iPhone via a clamp on the Dyson Gen5 Detect vacuum cleaner and begin the cleaning process.