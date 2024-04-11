Dyson's Augmented Reality tool CleanTrace makes cleaning a fun activity

Cleaning one's home is a boring job—one has to move around with a vacuum cleaner the entire house and ensure every nook and cranny, as well as the furniture is covered.
Compared to earlier times, the emergence of lightweight cordless vacuum cleaners has made it less cumbersome. And, there are also smart robot cleaners, which can be scheduled to clean the floor every day. However, due to circular design limitations, they simply can't achieve 100-per-cent coverage and barely manage to clean the surface in corners and under the furniture.
Now, cordless vacuum cleaner pioneer Dyson has come up with an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) tool—CleanTrace—that gamifies home cleaning and also achieves precise and spotless cleaning.
The new CleanTrace tool on the MyDyson app for iOS makes use of the iPhone models' LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor to map the entire floor area of the house. And, once done, the owner can dock the iPhone via a clamp on the Dyson Gen5 Detect vacuum cleaner and begin the cleaning process.
Dyson CleanTrace AR tool.
With every move on the floor, the CleanTrace overlays the area that gets cleaned with Dyson's trademark purple colour. Like in games, the user knows that a particular spot is cleared and gets directions on where to progress next.
This not only saves time but also makes cleaning a fun activity. Users are likely to find this AR tool very helpful in the precise cleaning of their houses.
"Our research shows that consumers regularly overestimate the amount of time they clean – data shows that around 80% of cleaning sessions last less than 10 minutes, yet people claim they vacuum for an average of 24 minutes per session. Moreover, consumers are haphazard and inefficient – regularly hovering the same areas multiple times and missing other spots altogether, demonstrating the need for the Dyson CleanTrace," Dyson said
The company has confirmed that the new CleanTrace tool will be rolled out with an update to the MyDyson app in select global markets in June, and later to other international markets, including India.
Dyson will be offering the iPhone docking accessory for the Gen5 Detect vacuum cleaner before the launch of the CleanTrace AR tool.
(Published 11 April 2024, 07:35 IST)