Gadgets Weekly: HP Omen 16 and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products and related events to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 00:31 IST
HP Omen 16

HP Omen 16 laptop.

HP Omen 16 laptop.

Credit: HP India

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE.

Credit: Samsung

Google shares insightful data on natural resource consumption to run its AI platforms

The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain.

The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

Sony CFexpress 4 Standard Type A Memory Cards/ Card Reader

Sony CFexpress Type A Cards CEA-G1920T card.

Sony CFexpress Type A Cards CEA-G1920T card.

Credit: Sony

Lava Play Ultra

Lava Play Ultra 5G.

Lava Play Ultra 5G.

Credit: Lava International Ltd.

Samsung hosts Galaxy Empowered programme for educators in Mumbai

Educators displaying their certificates at Samsung’s Galaxy empowered event.

Educators displaying their certificates at Samsung’s Galaxy empowered event.

Credit: Samsung

Hemant Kundavaram appointed as new CFO of Nothing India

Nothing India's new CFO: Hemant Kundavaram.

Nothing India's new CFO: Hemant Kundavaram.

Credit: Nothing India.

Yatra launches gen AI-powered assistant DIYA in India

DIYA AI UI on Yatra app.

DIYA AI UI on Yatra app.

Credit: Yatra Online Limited.

Published 24 August 2025, 00:31 IST
