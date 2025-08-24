Google shares insightful data on natural resource consumption to run its AI platforms
The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
Sony CFexpress 4 Standard Type A Memory Cards/ Card Reader
Sony CFexpress Type A Cards CEA-G1920T card.
Credit: Lava International Ltd.
Samsung hosts Galaxy Empowered programme for educators in Mumbai
Educators displaying their certificates at Samsung’s Galaxy empowered event.
Hemant Kundavaram appointed as new CFO of Nothing India
Nothing India's new CFO: Hemant Kundavaram.
Yatra launches gen AI-powered assistant DIYA in India
Credit: Yatra Online Limited.
Published 24 August 2025, 00:31 IST