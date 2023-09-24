Gadgets Weekly: Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 and more

Technology companies Microsoft, LG, Acer, HP, Sony, Nikon, and Vivo among others, launched new computers, smartphones, camera and more this week (September 18-24).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
It comes with the latest Intel Core processors, and NVIDIA Studio tools for creators with up to 2x more graphics performance than the MacBook Pro M2 Max.
Furthermore, it features a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen display and a flexible design with three unique postures. And with new customizations brought to the haptic touchpad to improve accessibility. It will be available initially in select markets with prices starting at $1999.99 (approx. Rs 1,65,858).
Surface Laptop Go 3 series
It is the company's lightest and most portable Surface Laptop, with a touchscreen display, and comes packed with premium features. It promises super-smooth typing experience and a Fingerprint Power Button, and it comes in four stylish colors.
It is powered by Intel Core i5 to deliver faster performance, offer all-day battery life, and come with robust RAM and storage options. It supports all the latest AI tools from Microsoft. Its price starts at $799 (around Rs 66,264).
Sony ZV-1 II, Ultra-Wide-Angle Zoom vlogging camera
It boasts 1.0-type Exmor RS image sensor (approximately 20.1 effective megapixels), a BIONZ X image processing engine, and ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* 18-50mm F1.8-4[i] lens. It is tailor-made for video creators.
With an 18-50mm wide angle lens, owners frame everything from group selfies to narrow interiors or dynamic recordings of everyday scenes. With the Multiple Face Recognition tech, it can recognise multiple faces and automatically adjusts to keep all faces sharp and clear when taking selfie shots that include two or three people. the ZV-1 II is an advanced vlogging camera packed into a travel size. It costs Rs 86,990.
Acer Nitro V series PC
It boasts an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics processing unit that comes with a dedicated 6GB GDDR6 VRAM. This configuration promises to deliver exceptional and seamless gameplay, accompanied by a refresh rate of 144Hz. Furthermore, the 3ms overdrive response time maximizes the sense of immersion during gaming sessions.
The Nitro V is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, ensuring seamless multitasking and fast processing speeds.
It sports a 15-inch display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology for an immersive visual experience. The Nitro V's dual-fan, dual-intake cooling technology optimizes its cooling capacities in order to eliminate throttling and achieve full CPU and GPU utilization, ensuring peak performance while gaming.
One of the noteworthy features of the Nitro V laptop is its focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). It comes with Acer Purified View and Purified Voice noise reduction technology powered by AI. This technology allows gamers to immerse themselves in the virtual world with exceptional sound precision, creating an experience akin to being at the helm of a spaceship command center.
Additionally, the laptop boasts a robust set of features, including Wi-Fi 6, HDMI 2.1, and Thunderbolt 4 support. These functionalities make it effortless for gamers to connect to external displays and peripherals, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted gaming session. Furthermore, the laptop's inclusion of memory slots and DDR5 storage slots enhances its performance, enabling faster data access and transfer rates.
The Nitro V also comes with both the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 options, but these graphics are expected to become available at a later date. The price starts at Rs 76,990 and will be available at Acer exclusive stores, Acer online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and in Multi-brand outlets.
Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G
It sports a 1.32-inch HD(360 x 360p) AMOLED display in a circular design. It supports up to 800 nits peak brightness. Inside, it opens to a wider 6.9-inch (pixels) full HD+ (1080×2640p) AMOLED foldable display. It supports a 10-120Hz variable refresh rate, 22:9 aspect ratio, and up to 1000 nits peak brightness.
It also features a Type-C port, dual-SIM slots, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Inside, it comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, ARM G77 MC9 GPU, Android 13-based HiOS 13.5, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 45W charger.
It boasts a dual-camera module--the main 64MP RGBW (f/1.7) camera backed by a 13MP ultra-wide 120-degree camera (f/2.2) with LED flash and a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video chatting.
The new Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G will come in two colours-- Mystic Dawn and Iconic Black-- on Amazon from October 1 onwards. It will cost Rs 49,999 for a limited time.
NIKON Z f series camera
It comes equipped with a full-frame sensor and the same EXPEED 7 image-processing engine as the mirrorless flagship Nikon Z 9 and Z 8, enabling advanced shooting of videos and stills.
With the AF-area mode, it offers 3D-tracking in photo mode and subject-tracking in video mode, and an improved tracking capability when moving subjects such as Wildlife and Vehicles are detected, thanks to the EXPEED 7 image processor.
Users can focus on framing their shots as the AF detects various subjects in the frame, without the need to change settings. Not only can the AF detect human faces of approximately 3% in size (which is the world’s smallest, but it also enables easy focusing in low-light situations down to -10 EV such as during nighttime, moonlit landscapes, and indoor portraits. It costs Rs 1,76,995 and will be available in the market around mid-October.
Lava Probuds 22
It features Quad Mic ENC tech which can suppress up to 60 dB of the reverse environmental noise. It also boasts a sweat and water-resistant rated body.
It also supports fast charging. With just 10 mins of charge, customers can enjoy up to 2 hours of music playtime. And, with a full charge, it can deliver up to 50 hours of playback.
With Bluetooth V5.3, Probuds 22 supports Snap-connect technology, which enables users to seamlessly and instantly connect the buds with the smartphone. With the noise isolation feature, it promises seamless calls with voice assistant. It costs Rs 1,399.
Vivo T2 Pro 5G
It features a 6.78-inch full HD (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED, HDR10+, up to 1300 nits brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports Type-C port, dual-SIM slots and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Inside, it features a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS2.2) storage, dual-camera module--64MP (with Samsung GW3 sensor, OIS, f/1.79) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with Aura light LED flash, a 16MP (f/2.45) camera on the front and a 4,600mAh battery with 66W charger.
It comes in two colours-- new moon black and dune gold. And, it will be available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.
HP Victus 16
The new Victus 16 laptop series boasts AMD Ryzen 7 series processors with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPUs (6 GB GDDR6 dedicated). It is optimised through OMEN Dynamic Power deliver smooth performance for all purposes be it for entertainment, schoolwork, or creation.
It is also the first-ever Victus 16 to feature an RGB keyboard and come with three vents for better cooling. The robust OMEN Tempest Cooling solution and an IR thermopile sensor maintain optimal temperature levels. The Victus 16 is available in two colours-mica silver and performance blue, offering a 1-Zone RGB keyboard option. Its price starts at Rs 86,999.
HP Omen 16
The new Omen 16 is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 series processors with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. It promises to deliver good gaming experience.
The Omen 16 is optimally designed to enable more airflow with square vents and a top-hinge design for better thermal efficiency.
Additionally, the QHD 240Hz display offers high-resolution visual experience. The Omen 16 laptop is also equipped with an FHD camera with a manual shutter door to prioritise user security. Its price starts at Rs 1,14,999.
LG's new Wi-Fi Convertible Side by Side Refrigerator
2023 Wi-Fi Convertible Side by Side Refrigerator range currently offers 9 models, available in both Matt and Glass finishes, complete with chrome-finished door handles and exquisite metallic decorations inside. The refrigerator models will be available with a capacity of 650 litres.
They boast a sleek, minimalist, flat design adorned with metallic decorations. One of the standout features is the remote operation via the LG ThinQ app. Owners can effortlessly control settings and temperatures from anywhere, minimizing cold air loss.
Also, they come with Smart Learner powered by AI, which analyses the usage pattern of the refrigerator and optimizes cooling accordingly. With the help of various algorithms, the latest range of LG Refrigerators can monitor the hourly, daily and weekly data to deliver long-lasting freshness for fruits and vegetables.
The Side by Side Refrigerators are also furnished with a Hygiene Fresh+ air filter. As validated by the third-party TUV Rheinland, this cutting-edge technology promises to reduce bacteria by up to 99.99 percent.
Another notable aspect of the new LG fridge is the DoorCooling+. It ensures faster cooling than traditional systems and prolongs the freshness of stored food items.
The Smart Diagnosis technology packed in the refrigerators enhances troubleshooting and maintenance by allowing the fridge to communicate directly with the LG customer support centre. This results in quicker issue resolution and minimized downtime. The Smart Inverter Compressor optimizes cooling performance by adjusting its speed according to the cooling demands. This enhances energy efficiency and ensures quieter operation and a longer compressor lifespan.
The Wi-Fi Convertible Side by Side Refrigerator range is priced from Rs 1,22,999 to Rs 1,52,999.
Kohler Purewash Electronic Seat
It features a new ultra-slim design with a smart bidet seat that blends seamlessly with any bathroom decor.
It boasts a patented nozzle design technology, which ensures precision and hygiene with touchless lid operation and a remote-controlled seat This reduces the need for physical contact. Leveraging technology from the Numi 2.0, the seat's heater module offers improved thermal transfer, faster heating, and temperature fluctuation enhancing user comfort.
Measuring just 90mm in thickness, this bidet seat has a sleek, slim profile. It is said to be 11 per cent shorter than the industry norms. The Purewash Electronic Seat also features Bowl Pre-Mist, a first for Kohler bidet seats that provides a gentle mist on the toilet bowl as the lid opens, preventing waste and paper from sticking to the surface. The UV Sanitization feature, exclusive to Kohler automatically eliminates 99.9 per cent of germs and bacteria through a daily cleaning cycle of the stainless-steel wand, ensuring a clean and hygienic experience. With 180-degree ambient lighting, the Purewash Electronic seat guides users through the bathroom at night.
Kohler Sveda Steam Lav
It promises to improve overall skin health as it can deep cleanse pores, remove toxins, and improve blood circulation. The thoughtful design ensures that the benefits of steam can be enjoyed while standing upright, eliminating the need to bend forward.
This ergonomic approach enhances user comfort and accessibility. Also, Sveda caters to both normal and sensitive skin. With built-in controllers that allow users to control the intensity of the facial steam to their specific needs. With an auto-clean feature, it can automatically cut off after 10 minutes. Sveda can be used as a therapy for the skin to feel rejuvenated and hydrated.