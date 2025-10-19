Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Gadgets Weekly: New Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 air purifier and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products and related events to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 00:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 - TP11

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 - TP11.

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 - TP11.

Credit: Dyson

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung's new Windfree Cassette ACs

Samsung's new Windfree Cassette AC.

Samsung's new Windfree Cassette AC.

Credit: Samsung

Nikon ZR series compact camera

Nikon ZR series compact camera.

Nikon ZR series compact camera.

Credit: Nikon

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung begins manufacturing of Bespoke AI Washer Dryer range in India

Samsung begins locally manufacturing Bespoke AI Washer Dryer range in its Chennai plant.

Samsung begins locally manufacturing Bespoke AI Washer Dryer range in its Chennai plant.

Credit: Samsung India

Signify unveils Philips Aura floodlight

Signify unveils Philips Aura floodlight.

Signify unveils Philips Aura floodlight.

Credit: Signify

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube now offers new mental health and well-being tools in India

Google launches new mental health &amp; wellbeing tools on YouTube in India.

Google launches new mental health & wellbeing tools on YouTube in India.

Credit: YouTube

Google Cloud collaborates with AR Rahman's Secret Mountain to launch a virtual music band

Secret Mountain's metahuman digital avatar band.

Secret Mountain's metahuman digital avatar band.

Credit: Secret Mountain website

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2025, 00:30 IST
TechnologyAR RahmanTechnology NewsGoogleYouTubeDH TechSamsungGadgets WeeklyNikonGoogle CloudPhilipsDysonWashing MachineSignifyMental Wellness

Follow us on :

Follow Us