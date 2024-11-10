Gadgets Weekly: ViewSonic RGB laser projector LX700 series and more

It can project up to 300-inch screen size with 4K resolution. It boasts HDR/HLG support, which promises exceptionally crisp and in-depth picture quality on the screen.

The high native contrast ratio, powered by a 0.65-inch Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) chip, enhances details, especially in dark scenes, delivering a true cinema-quality experience in various home settings. It employs Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology, the same technology used in IMAX theatres and over 90 per cent of digital cinemas worldwide.

With its 1.6x optical zoom, users can choose the most ideal setup location within a range, achieving the desired image size without altering the existing interior design. The vertical lens shift feature allows for vertically fine-tuning the position of the projected image without physically moving the projector. Additionally, the horizontal and vertical keystone correction, along with the 4-corner adjustment, ensures the projected image is perfectly shaped and symmetrical, even if the projector is placed off-centre. This ensures users can achieve the ideal screen fit and positioning without hassle.

It also supports HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel). This will make it easy for users to connect external audio equipment and enhance their audio-visual experience.

It also supports Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles. It can stream games in QHD (1440p) resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate, to deliver fluid, detailed images, even during fast-paced action, allowing gamers to enjoy smooth performance without sacrificing image quality.

The new ViewSonic RGB Laser Projector LX700 series costs Rs 4,95,000.