Gadgets Weekly: ViewSonic RGB laser projector LX700 series and more

It can project up to 300-inch screen size with 4K resolution. It boasts HDR/HLG support, which promises exceptionally crisp and in-depth picture quality on the screen.
The high native contrast ratio, powered by a 0.65-inch Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) chip, enhances details, especially in dark scenes, delivering a true cinema-quality experience in various home settings. It employs Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology, the same technology used in IMAX theatres and over 90 per cent of digital cinemas worldwide.
With its 1.6x optical zoom, users can choose the most ideal setup location within a range, achieving the desired image size without altering the existing interior design. The vertical lens shift feature allows for vertically fine-tuning the position of the projected image without physically moving the projector. Additionally, the horizontal and vertical keystone correction, along with the 4-corner adjustment, ensures the projected image is perfectly shaped and symmetrical, even if the projector is placed off-centre. This ensures users can achieve the ideal screen fit and positioning without hassle.
It also supports HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel). This will make it easy for users to connect external audio equipment and enhance their audio-visual experience.
It also supports Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles. It can stream games in QHD (1440p) resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate, to deliver fluid, detailed images, even during fast-paced action, allowing gamers to enjoy smooth performance without sacrificing image quality.
The new ViewSonic RGB Laser Projector LX700 series costs Rs 4,95,000.
The new Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex mouse comes with an asymmetrical, right-handed design developed with feedback from professional gamers in titles like Counter-Strike and Valorant.
It has a Hero-2 sensor, which is said to be re-engineered from the ground up to help achieve 8kHz polling, this sensor now offers unmatched tracking performance with speeds over 888 inches per second and acceleration over 88G.
It also features Lightforce switches, which combine optical sensing for instant actuation and reliability with a mechanical component for a tactile click and low power consumption.
The new Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed mouse retains the ambidextrous design of the PRO Wireless gaming mouse but comes with the latest LIGHTSPEED and HERO 2 sensors to deliver a better gaming experience.
The Pro X TKL rapid gaming keyboard is custom-designed by Logitech G engineers to deliver industry-leading response linearity. The switches feature adjustable actuation points and rapid trigger capability for precise and swift movements.
It also boasts of Simultaneous Opposing Cardinal Directions (SOCD) resolution; this G HUB feature gives players more precision, speed, and control over in-game movement by assigning one or more pairs of keys to measure and compare actions, such as travel distance, last press, and neutral or absolute priority.
The Keycontrol feature provides detailed control of rapid trigger and switches travel settings, multi-actuation assignments, and multiple command layers. Users can also access the G HUB community and pro player settings to optimize their keyboard's capabilities.
The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX is available in pink, black, and white colours for Rs 17,995 and the upgraded Pro 2 Lightspeed (in graphite) costs Rs 13,995 on Amazon and other gaming retailers.
The Pro X TKL Rapid Gaming Keyboard will be available in black and white colours for Rs 18,995 in December 2024.
Cult earlier this week launched the new Cult Smart Scale and Cult Smart Scale Pro, touted to be India's first 50+ parameters weighing scale.
The Cult Smart Scale Pro comes equipped with 8 electrodes and offers India’s first 50+ advanced body metric weighing scale to track body fat, muscle mass, hydration level more. The scale comes with dual-frequency technology and a type-C charging feature. It's recognized for its US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval and high-precision tracking.
With the auto-identify user feature, it can instantly who the user is (up to 10 members can be added). It supports Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. It costs Rs 3,999.
The regular Cult Smart Scale comes with US FDA approval and can measure a little over 20 body parameters, including body fat, muscle mass and hydration level. The scale uses a high-precision sensor and a medical-grade processor to provide full body parameters. It also supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. It costs Rs 1,399.
Both the new weighing scales are available at Cult’s retail channels, including Amazon and Flipkart.
The new Unix wireless neckband earphones are made of anti-slip silicone. It promises to offer a secure and flexible fit, while its sealed shell and nano-coating make it sweat and rain-resistant, ideal for fitness routines and daily wear.
The neckband features ergonomically designed metallic earbuds with a magnetic on/off function, automatically powering down when attached and turning on when detached.
Inside each earbud, the company has incorporated 11 mm audio drivers and a built-in microphone to deliver clear voice transmission and deep, immersive sound quality with low latency, making it equally suited for work and gaming.
It supports Bluetooth 5.3 technology and offers a stable wireless connection with the companion device (phone/tablet/laptop) for up to a 10-meter range.
With a massive 350mAh Li-ion battery, it can deliver up to 99 hours of audio playback on a full charge. On standby mode, it can last for 2,500 hours.
It also supports fast charging, it can reach from zero to 100 per cent mark in around 60 minutes via a Type-C charger. It is available for as low as Rs 699 (MRP: Rs 2,499) on Unix e-commerce platform.
Located at DLF CyberHub, Gurugram Samsung's new experience zone spreads over sprawling 3,000 sq. ft. space,
Here, consumers can check out the Samsung’s most advanced mobile and connected technology first hand.
They get access to over 1,200 Samsung products, ranging across mobiles, smart TVs, refrigerators and beyond, all available for home delivery.
The company will also offer classes products and how customers can make the best use of their Samsung devices.
To mark the opening, Samsung is rolling out special offers for early visitors, including the Galaxy Fit3 at INR 1,999 on select Galaxy purchases and double SmartClub points on all transactions.
The cross-country warranty service covers a range of OPPO models, including the A3x, A3, A3 Pro 5G, Reno12 series, and F27Pro+ 5G etc. and is available to customers in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and India.
Starting this month (November), customers can bring their Oppo devices, along with their purchase receipt and warranty card, to any local authorised service centre in India and the GCC to benefit from free warranty services and system upgrades. For devices whose warranty period has expired or is not covered, Oppo offers repair services at a charge, allowing customers to replace damaged spare parts, including the mainboard, screen, and battery at competitive prices determined by local service centres.
As the name suggests, it comes with a camera-shaped power bank. It comes with a 10000mAh battery capacity.
It supports 15W wireless charging to Qi-compatible devices and iPhones with MagSafe support. It comes with a built-in USB Type-C and an 8-pin cable on the Power Shutter, enabling users to charge both Android and iOS devices simultaneously, with no extra chords needed.
Both wires provide 22.5W PD output for fast charging of connected devices. It costs Rs 1,699.
Google Cloud earlier this week on November 7 announced partnership DeliverHealth to help healthcare providers document patient care more accurately than before.
DeliverHealth will make use of Google Cloud’s advanced Gemini 1.5 Pro multimodal AI models to help its clients, doctors and clinicians to document patient care entirely through voice, from operative reports and lab result summaries to radiology reads and in-patient notes.
“DeliverHealth is thrilled to partner with Google Cloud to bring the most precise and intuitive medical speech engine in healthcare directly to those on the frontlines,"said Sasanka Yellamanchali, CEO, DeliverHealth.
This process will reduce administrative burdens on clinicians, so they can focus on patient care while ensuring precise, billable documentation.
“Our collaboration with DeliverHealth is a reflection of our shared commitment towards innovation through the transformative potential of GenAI by automating tedious tasks and improving efficiency and accuracy. Together, we aim to reimagine the future of clinical documentation, enabling clinicians to focus more on patient care,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD, Google Cloud India.
