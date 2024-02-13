Galaxy AI update comes to premium Samsung Galaxy Buds earphones

Samsung has announced to bring the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based Galaxy AI features to three of its premium Galaxy Buds earphones.
The company is rolling out the update through Over-The-Air to Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Buds2, and Galaxy Buds FE.
It should be noted that the Galaxy AI features on these earphones only when they are connected to the latest Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.
The Galaxy AI update will turn on the interpretation feature on the Galaxy Buds for live translation. For now, they will support 13 international languages.
Galaxy AI feature will be available in three Galaxy Buds earphones series.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
Users can directly speak into the Buds mic and the translated voice will now be available via the Galaxy S24 series. It allows natural conversation between two individuals each holding Galaxy S24 series smartphone and Galaxy Buds respectively. This eliminates the need to hand over the phone back and forth to manage translated talking.
Galaxy AI feature can live translate different languages.
Photo Credit: Samsung
For the uninitiated, Galaxy AI runs on the Google Gemini AI model. Depending on the tasks, Galaxy AI works on Gemini Nano that needs no internet connectivity.
For other complicated tasks that need cloud server connectivity, Galaxy AI relies on Gemini Pro.
Samsung has announced to bring Galaxy AI to 100 million Galaxy phones by the end of 2024.
In a related development, Google has announced Gemini Advanced service with a paid subscription.
Gemini Advanced is capable of reasoning, following instructions, coding, and creative collaboration.
