Galaxy AI update comes to premium Samsung Galaxy Buds earphones

Samsung has announced to bring the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based Galaxy AI features to three of its premium Galaxy Buds earphones.

The company is rolling out the update through Over-The-Air to Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Buds2, and Galaxy Buds FE.

It should be noted that the Galaxy AI features on these earphones only when they are connected to the latest Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.