Galaxy Z Flip5 review: Getting close to perfection

Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 have made their way to the Indian market.
The new Galaxy Z Flip5 is coming with valuable upgrades in terms of a bigger cover display, sleek and slim body, and yet sturdier than previous editions before. Also, it houses a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon to deliver smooth performance.
Here are my thoughts on Samsung's latest foldable flip phone:
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: Design, build quality, and display
As I noted in the first impression story, Samsung has retained most of the design elements of the predecessor, but has incorporated meaningful changes and the biggest change we see is the cover display.
The big 3.4-inch super AMOLED HD (720x748p) screen (306 pixels per inch) not only adds lively charm to the flip phone but also significantly improves the user experience compared to any other iterations before.
The screen is just big enough to view messages and also with smart quick notes, you can instantly reply without any hassle. Even if you want to write a long message, the screen can support a QWERTY keyboard to type them. It will take some time for finger muscle memory to kick in, but I am sure, like with the small keypads on feature phones in the early 2000s, people will get the hang of it in no time.
The big cover screen called Flex Window now supports widgets such as Weather, Calendar, Smart Health app, Samsung Wallet app (in select countries), Camera, and more.
If you join the special Labs programme, you can add several popular apps such as Google Maps, Netflix, YouTube, and Messages app.
You can go to Settings >> Advanced features >> select Labs
I am not sure if people will watch TV series or vlogs on a such compact screen, but it will definitely be useful for navigation via Google Maps, as it will save a lot of battery life.
Also, if the user wants to add more apps to the Cover screen, he/she can install Good Lock and MultiStar from Samsung Galaxy App Store.
And, another important upgrade we see in the Galaxy Z Flip5 is the hinge. It is tested vigorously to withstand daily wear and tear. The new design has ensured, there is very less space between the moving parts at the back and also, when you close, there is almost no space between foldable panels. Though it is not officially rated as dust resistant, the hinge is neatly designed to reduce the gap for dust to sneak into the device.
Also, it takes a bit of strength to flip open the display of the flip phone and I like this. I have puny hands and I had trouble opening it one-handedly. I actually like this as the phone doesn't open easily and less chance of damage to the expensive foldable display underneath.
For the initiated, the phone is IPX8 rated and this means it can survive an accidental drop in the water body for up to 1.5 metres (approx. five feet) for close to 30 minutes.
Furthermore, the glass on the back and cover panel is well protected by Gorilla's Corning Class Victus 2 shield to safeguard against scratches from pens, coins, and other small articles in the pocket or the backpack.
And, the metal enclosure used in the Galaxy Z Flip5 is armour aluminium, sturdy enough to sustain accident drops on the floor. But, the metal though protects the internal hardware, but will get dented and the premium phones with dents lose their sheen. I suggest prospective customers get cover cases just to keep the handset scar-free.
It should be noted that several components of the Galaxy Z Flip5 are made from recycled materials.
The device is said to have a minimum of 10 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic and 22-per cent pre-consumer recycled glass.
The paper used for packaging is made up of 100 per cent recycled material. The company also switched to recycled paper material for the front and back cover protector.
As far as the main screen is concerned, it sports a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Display-design-based Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with full HD+ (2640 x 1080p) resolution and an aspect ratio of 22:9. It also supports an adaptive refresh rate(1~120Hz).
Yes, the crease in the middle is still clearly visible, but you will forget about its existence within a few hours of usage. And, even while scrolling on the screen be it web surfing or doom scrolling on social media platforms, the fingers will also get used to the concave crease at the centre.
The display is pretty bright and good enough to read and binge on multimedia content clearly without any issues even outdoors.
The speaker at the base is really good too. Yes, it can liven up any room at home.
The side-mounted fingerprint sensor works like magic, way better than those optical in-display biometric sensors.
Performance
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip5 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful silicon on an Android phone.
This is a special chipset specifically designed for Galaxy devices, similar to the Galaxy S series earlier this year.
The device is being offered in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM +512GB storage.
The phone works seamlessly be it day-to-day activities such as browsing, messaging, and streaming multimedia content without any issues. Even with heavy-duty gaming too, the phone worked smoothly without breaking a sweat.
While recording 4K videos, it did get slightly warmed up (just below the primary camera), but not overwhelming enough for me to complain about.
The new Galaxy Z Flip5 runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1. It is clean and very easy to navigate around within the phone and settings. Yes, it has a lot of third-party apps, but I am happy to note that the company has compensated it with big storage, more than enough to capture amazing photos and videos with family and friends. And, also install hundreds of apps without any anxiety about running out of storage.
The company has confirmed to offer four years of Android OS updates (up to 2027) and will get an additional year (up to 2028) of security software support to thwart cyber threats for at least half a decade.
This is a fantastic move by Samsung to build a long-lasting relationship with customers and increase loyalty and live up to the green mantra, of ensuring the device serves long customer, as he/she need not have to change phone every year or two-year cycle. This will greatly help the environment, as it will reduce the need for sourcing raw materials to make new phones.
With a 3,700mAh battery, the Galaxy Z Flip5 delivers a full day of battery life. Thanks to the smartly designed cover display, users need not have to fully open the phone to do all the tasks. He/she can quickly reply to the messages and even screen the calls to either reject or receive the calls on priority.
As far as charging is concerned, it supports up to 25W charging speed. It can go from zero to 50 percent capacity in under 30 minutes. It should be noted that the retail box comes with a Type-C-to-Type-C charger and you have to rely on the old phone's charger or buy a new one.
It also supports wireless charging but at a slower speed of 15W. You can even reverse charger another device wirelessly such as select Galaxy Buds with wireless charging support via PowerShare feature with up to 4.5W speed.
Photography
Galaxy Z Flip5 houses a primary dual-camera module-- 12MP Ultra Wide Camera (f/2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123-degree) + 12MP Wide-angle Camera (Dual Pixel AF, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83-degree) with LED flash.
The dual camera works great in almost all light conditions. The photos are really sharp and have that trademark 'vibrant warm colour boost' we see in Samsung's all premium Galaxy phones. The colours on the flowers are a few shades bright and I am not complaining as the pictures look so lovely and make for amazing wallpapers. With the material you theme, phone users can spruce up the home screen app icons with matching colours of the flower or landscape wallpapers.
Even at night too, the phone does a fine job capturing the right amount of light from the street lamps and vehicles in the traffic, and yet preserving the darkness, the essence of the night sky. The colours of the night scene look natural and do not blow out like we see some phones that make the scene appear as if the photo was taken during twilight.
Indoors too, with limited light, the Galaxy Z Flip5 manages to capture fine photos.
The ultra-wide angle mode too does justice in accommodating more area of the landscape. The one I took of the MG Road (Bengaluru) boulevard has come off really well at night.
With the portrait mode, the latest Samsung phone aces again with exceptionally good snaps. It managed to get the perfect bokeh effect with multiple subjects vying to be the star of the photo.
If you want just one flower among the bunch, just on that particular one and the rest will be relegated into the background with a blur effect. Even after taking the photo, users will get the option to customise the blurriness of the background so smoothly.
Like the premium Galaxy S premium phones, the Flip5 too supports an object eraser that allows users to lift or clean off the photo bombers in the photo by just rounding on the object, be it a person or an animal. However, the feature works great when removing distant objects and manages to camouflage well with the background, but not be the case if the object very near and standing right next to the subject. No one has mastered it yet, even Pixel phones have yet to get such powers.
The primary camera can support to up 4K videos at 30/60fps (frames per second), full HD 1080p at 60/240fps. The video quality is excellent and really stable too.
It can also record super slow-motion videos in HD 720p quality at 960fps. It also supports HDR10+ video recording too.
Inside, the well-protected 10MP camera (f2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, Field-Of-View: 85-degree) performs great in capturing crisp selfies.
Though it is the same as one seen in the predecessor, I have no complaints, as the phone manages to get good quality photos and even while video chatting too, the video quality is absolutely excellent, provided there is stable Wi-Fi connectivity. It can record up to 4K at 30 fps.
Final thoughts
With the introduction of the big cover display, Samsung is almost close to perfecting the flip phone.
To justify the headline, the visible crease on the display is the only aspect that made me refrain from calling it the perfect flip phone.
The only things I expect to see improvements in future iterations are as slimmer body, more durable build quality, processor, battery capacity, and camera hardware on par with the latest premium phones. Beyond those incremental upgrades, I don't think there is any scope for more meaningful tweaks to be done unless Samsung comes up with an all-new radically different design language.
And, I believe the company would rather have a new series of phones like it retired the Note series and merged with Galaxy S Ultra series and shifted focus to foldable phones.
I believe Flip phones without much change in design will continue to find takers, particularly among ladies, as it is the perfect form factor to easily carry around without bags or any carry bag accessories. Small pockets on most modern-day dresses can accommodate the folded flip phone with ease.
Having said that, Samsung, unlike previous times, will face stiff competition this year, as rivals such as Motorola, and Oppo, are upping the game with their own premium phones with similar designs and powerful internal hardware and competitive pricing structure. Soon, OnePlus will be bringing its first-ever foldable phone in a month or two.
Samsung's new Galaxy Flip5 is available in two configurations for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999, respectively.