Galaxy Z Flip5 review: Getting close to perfection

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: Design, build quality, and display

As I noted in the first impression story, Samsung has retained most of the design elements of the predecessor, but has incorporated meaningful changes and the biggest change we see is the cover display.

The big 3.4-inch super AMOLED HD (720x748p) screen (306 pixels per inch) not only adds lively charm to the flip phone but also significantly improves the user experience compared to any other iterations before.

The screen is just big enough to view messages and also with smart quick notes, you can instantly reply without any hassle. Even if you want to write a long message, the screen can support a QWERTY keyboard to type them. It will take some time for finger muscle memory to kick in, but I am sure, like with the small keypads on feature phones in the early 2000s, people will get the hang of it in no time.