Google brings generative AI bot Bard to Gmail, Maps, and more apps

Recently, Google introduced a generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered Search engine. Now, the company is bringing smart chatbot Bard to other productivity apps.

"Today we’re launching Bard Extensions in English, a completely new way to interact and collaborate with Bard. With Extensions, Bard can find and show you relevant information from the Google tools you use every day," said Yury Pinsky, Director of product Management, Bard, Google.

Initially, the Bard Extensions will be available on Gmail, Docs, Drive, Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and hotels.

With this, users will be able to make the best use of Bard to make themselves more productive wasting less time on the computer. It will not only be helpful with work, but also with recreational activities as well.

For instance, if you are planning a trip to UNESCO's World Heritage sites Ensembles of the Hoysala', the Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura (in Karnataka), he/she can now ask Bard to grab the dates that work for friends or family from Gmail, look up real-time flight or train and hotel information, see Google Maps directions to the airport, and even watch YouTube videos of things to do there — all within one conversation.