Google rolls out first Android 15 developer preview

Search engine giant Google has rolled out the first version of the Android 15 mobile OS to developers.

The new Android 15 promises to deliver improved user privacy security, performance boost, and enhancement in the photography experience on Android phones.

Already, the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Gemini update has been rolled out to the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Galaxy S24 series.

Google is promising to bring similar gen AI capabilities with Android 15 update to more Android phones.

"Android enables your apps to take advantage of premium device hardware, including high-end camera capabilities, powerful GPUs, dazzling displays, and AI processing. The demand for large-screen devices, including tablets, foldables, and flippables, continues to grow, offering an opportunity to reach high-value users. Also, Android is committed to providing tooling and libraries to help your apps take advantage of the latest advances in AI," said Dave Burke, VP of Engineering, Android, Google.

This is the first of the three developer versions, which are slated to be released in February and March, respectively. Google will make the Android 15 beta available to public testers in April and release more versions until the final version in the fourth quarter of 2024.

If history is any indication, the public version of Android 15 is most likely to be rolled out in October along with the new Pixel 9 series.

It will be rolled out to all eligible devices.

Most of the phones launched in 2022 and 2023 will get Android 15 by the end of 2024 and early 2025.

It should be noted that Google and Samsung have pledged to offer seven years of Android updates to select Pixel and Galaxy phones. OnePlus and most other phone brands are offering a maximum of four to two years of Android updates.

For now, Google is offering the developer preview of Android 15 to registered testers with Pixel 6 series and newer models (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Fold) and also the Pixel Tablet.

Interested developers with the aforementioned Pixel devices can sign up for the Android 15 on the official Android developer page (here).